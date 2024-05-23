Act-88 Reports
75-Day Report
Among other amendments, Act 2022-88 amends the Election Code to require a one-time internal review and certification regarding county procedures related to approval of voter registration applications, cancellation of deceased voters, voter list maintenance activities, safekeeping of voted ballots, enforcement of voter ID requirements, and canvassing of absentee and mail-in ballots. This review is required from all counties, regardless of whether the county applies to the Election Integrity Grant Program.
The certification must be submitted to the Department of State no later than September 24, 2022, and the Department is required to publicly post these county certifications.
Post Election Report
The outcome of any post-election audit required under the Election Code shall be submitted with the certification to the Secretary of the Commonwealth of the results of the primary or general election under Section 302(k) of the Election Code (25 P.S. § 2642(k)) and shall be posted on the Department of State's publicly accessible Internet website.
2020 Election Reports
These reports present data relating to the 2020 Primary Election and the 2020 General Election. The reports include some data not required by Act 35 of 2020, in order to provide helpful context for and a more complete presentation of the data.
Annual Reports on Voter Registration
In 2023 the Department of State worked closely with the public, each of the 67 county voter registration offices, Commonwealth agencies designated with voter registration responsibilities, and voter registration advocacy groups. This report represents a summary of statistics and initiatives that support voter registration administration in Pennsylvania.
Download the 2023 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)
2022 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)
2021 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)
2020 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)
2019 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)
2018 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)
2017 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)
2016 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)
2015 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)
2014 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)
2013 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)
2012 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)
2011 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)
2010 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)
2009 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)
2008 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)
2007 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)
2006 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)
2005 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)
2004 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)
2003 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)
2002 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)
2001 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)
2000 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)
1999 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)
1998 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)
1997 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)
1996 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)
1995 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)