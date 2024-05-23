Skip to agency navigation
    Act-88 Reports

    75-Day Report

    Among other amendments, Act 2022-88 amends the Election Code to require a one-time internal review and certification regarding county procedures related to approval of voter registration applications, cancellation of deceased voters, voter list maintenance activities, safekeeping of voted ballots, enforcement of voter ID requirements, and canvassing of absentee and mail-in ballots. This review is required from all counties, regardless of whether the county applies to the Election Integrity Grant Program. 

    The certification must be submitted to the Department of State no later than September 24, 2022, and the Department is required to publicly post these county certifications.

    County
    		75-Day Reports
    Adams
    		Report (PDF)
    Allegheny
    		Report (PDF)
    Armstrong
    		Report (PDF)
    Beaver
    		Report (PDF)
    Bedford
    		Report (PDF)
    Berks
    		Report (PDF)
    Blair
    		Report (PDF)
    Bradford
    		Report (PDF)
    Bucks
    		Report (PDF)
    Butler
    		Report (PDF)
    Cambria
    		Report (PDF)
    Cameron
    		Report (PDF)
    Carbon
    		Report (PDF)
    Centre
    		Report (PDF)
    Chester
    		Report (PDF)
    Clarion
    		Report (PDF)
    Clearfield
    		Report (PDF)
    Clinton
    		Report (PDF)
    Columbia
    		Report (PDF)
    Crawford
    		Report (PDF)
    Cumberland
    		Report (PDF)
    Dauphin
    		Report (PDF)
    Delaware
    		Report (PDF)
    Elk
    		Report (PDF)
    Erie
    		Report (PDF)
    Fayette
    		Report (PDF)
    Forest
    		Report (PDF)
    Franklin
    		Report (PDF)
    Fulton
    		Report (PDF)
    Greene
    		Report (PDF)
    Huntingdon
    		Report (PDF)
    Indiana
    		Report (PDF)
    Jefferson
    		Report (PDF)
    Juniata
    		Report (PDF)
    Lackawanna
    		Report (PDF)
    Lancaster
    		Report (PDF)
    Lawrence
    		Report (PDF)
    Lebanon
    		Report (PDF)
    Lehigh
    		Report (PDF)
    Luzerne
    		Report (PDF)
    Lycoming
    		Report (PDF)
    McKean
    		Report (PDF)
    Mercer
    		Report (PDF)
    Mifflin
    		Report (PDF)
    Monroe
    		Report (PDF)
    Montgomery
    		Report (PDF)
    Montour
    		Report (PDF)
    Northampton
    		Report (PDF)
    Northumberland   
    		Report (PDF)
    Perry
    		Report (PDF)
    Philadelphia
    		Report (PDF)
    Pike
    		Report (PDF)
    Potter
    		Report (PDF)
    Schuylkill
    		Report (PDF)
    Snyder
    		Report (PDF)
    Somerset
    		Report (PDF)
    Sullivan
    		Report (PDF)
    Susquehanna
    		Report (PDF)
    Tioga
    		Report (PDF)
    Union
    		Report (PDF)
    Venango
    		Report (PDF)
    Warren
    		Report (PDF)
    Washington
    		Report (PDF)
    Wayne
    		Report (PDF)
    Westmoreland
    		Report (PDF)
    Wyoming
    		Report (PDF)
    York
    		Report (PDF)

    Post Election Report

    The outcome of any post-election audit required under the Election Code shall be submitted with the certification to the Secretary of the Commonwealth of the results of the primary or general election under Section 302(k) of the Election Code (25 P.S. § 2642(k)) and shall be posted on the Department of State's publicly accessible Internet website.

    County
    		2024 Post-General Election Reports
    Adams
    		2024 General Adams Report (PDF)
    Allegheny
    		2024 General Allegheny Report (PDF)
    Armstrong
    		2024 General Armstrong Report (PDF)
    Beaver
    		2024 General Beaver Report (PDF)
    Bedford
    		2024 General Bedford Report (PDF)
    Berks
    		2024 General Berks Report (PDF)
    Blair
    		2024 General Blair Report (PDF)
    Bradford
    		Not Required
    Bucks
    		2024 General Bucks Report (PDF)
    Butler
    		2024 General Butler Report (PDF)
    Cambria
    		2024 General Cambria Report (PDF)
    Cameron
    		2024 General Cameron Report (PDF)
    Carbon
    		2024 General Carbon Report (PDF)
    Centre
    		2024 General Centre Report (PDF)
    Chester
    		2024 General Chester Report (PDF)
    Clarion
    		2024 General Clarion Report (PDF)
    Clearfield
    		2024 General Clearfield Report (PDF)
    Clinton
    		2024 General Clinton Report (PDF)
    Columbia
    		2024 General Columbia Report (PDF)
    Crawford
    		2024 General Crawford Report (PDF)
    Cumberland
    		2024 General Cumberland Report (PDF)
    Dauphin
    		2024 General Daphin Report (PDF)
    Delaware
    		2024 General Delaware Report (PDF)
    Elk
    		2024 General Elk Report (PDF)
    Erie
    		2024 General Erie Report (PDF)
    Fayette
    		2024 General Fayette Report (PDF)
    Forest
    		2024 General Forest Report (PDF)
    Franklin
    		2024 General Franklin Report (PDF)
    Fulton
    		2024 General Fulton Report (PDF)
    Greene
    		2024 General Greene Report (PDF)
    Huntingdon
    		2024 General Huntingdon Report (PDF)
    Indiana
    		2024 General Indiana Report (PDF)
    Jefferson
    		2024 General Jefferson Report (PDF)
    Juniata
    		2024 General Juniata Report (PDF)
    Lackawanna
    		2024 General Lackawanna Report (PDF)
    Lancaster
    		2024 General Lancaster Report (PDF)
    Lawrence
    		2024 General Lawrence Report (PDF)
    Lebanon
    		2024 General Lebanon Report (PDF)
    Lehigh
    		2024 General Lehigh Report (PDF)
    Luzerne
    		2024 General Luzerne Report (PDF)
    Lycoming
    		2024 General Lycoming Report (PDF)
    McKean
    		2024 General McKean Report (PDF)
    Mercer
    		2024 General Mercer Report (PDF)
    Mifflin
    		2024 General Mifflin Report (PDF)
    Monroe
    		2024 General Monroe Report (PDF)
    Montgomery
    		2024 General Montgomery Report (PDF)
    Montour
    		2024 General Montour Report (PDF)
    Northampton
    		2024 General Northampton Report (PDF)
    Northumberland
    		2024 General Northumberland Report (PDF)
    Perry
    		2024 General Perry Report (PDF)
    Philadelphia
    		2024 General Philadelphia Report (PDF)
    Pike
    		2024 General Pike Report (PDF)
    Potter
    		2024 General Potter Report (PDF)
    Schuylkill
    		2024 General Schuylkill Report (PDF)
    Snyder
    		2024 General Snyder Report (PDF)
    Somerset
    		2024 General Somerset Report (PDF)
    Sullivan
    		2024 General Sullivan Report (PDF)
    Susquehanna
    		2024 General Susquehanna Report (PDF)
    Tioga
    		2024 General Tioga Report (PDF)
    Union
    		2024 General Union Report (PDF)
    Venango
    		2024 General Venago Report (PDF)
    Warren
    		2024 General Warren Report (PDF)
    Washington
    		2024 General Washington Report (PDF)
    Wayne
    		2024 General Wayne Report (PDF)
    Westmoreland
    		2024 General Westmoreland Report (PDF)
    Wyoming
    		2024 General Wyoming Report (PDF)
    York
    		2024 General York Report (PDF)

     

    County
    		2024 Post Election Reports
    Adams
    		2024 Adams Report (PDF)
    Allegheny
    		2024 Allegheny Report (PDF)
    Armstrong
    		2024 Armstrong Report (PDF)
    Beaver
    		2024 Beaver Report (PDF)
    Bedford
    		2024 Bedford Report (PDF)
    Berks
    		2024 Berks Report (PDF)
    Blair
    		2024 Blair Report (PDF)
    Bradford
    		Not Required
    Bucks
    		2024 Bucks Report (PDF)
    Butler
    		2024 Butler Report (PDF)
    Cambria
    		2024 Cambria Report (PDF)
    Cameron
    		2024 Cameron Report (PDF)
    Carbon
    		2024 Carbon Report (PDF)
    Centre
    		2024 Centre Report (PDF)
    Chester
    		2024 Chester Report (PDF)
    Clarion
    		2024 Clarion Report (PDF)
    Clearfield
    		2024 Clearfield Report (PDF)
    Clinton
    		2024 Clinton Report (PDF)
    Columbia
    		2024 Columbia Report (PDF)
    Crawford
    		2024 Crawford Report (PDF)
    Cumberland
    		2024 Cumberland Report (PDF)
    Dauphin
    		2024 Daphin Report (PDF)
    Delaware
    		2024 Delaware Report (PDF)
    Elk
    		2024 Elk Report (PDF)
    Erie
    		2024 Erie Report (PDF)
    Fayette
    		2024 Fayette Report (PDF)
    Forest
    		2024 Forest Report (PDF)
    Franklin
    		2024 Franklin Report (PDF)
    Fulton
    		2024 Fulton Report (PDF)
    Greene
    		2024 Greene Report (PDF)
    Huntingdon
    		2024 Huntingdon Report (PDF)
    Indiana
    		2024 Indiana Report (PDF)
    Jefferson
    		Not Required
    Juniata
    		2024 Juniata Report (PDF)
    Lackawanna
    		2024 Lackawanna Report (PDF)
    Lancaster
    		2024 Lancaster Report (PDF)
    Lawrence
    		2024 Lawrence Report (PDF)
    Lebanon
    		2024 Lebanon Report (PDF)
    Lehigh
    		2024 Lehigh Report (PDF)
    Luzerne
    		2024 Luzerne Report (PDF)
    Lycoming
    		2024 Lycoming Report (PDF)
    McKean
    		2024 McKean Report (PDF)
    Mercer
    		2024 Mercer Report (PDF)
    Mifflin
    		2024 Mifflin Report (PDF)
    Monroe
    		2024 Monroe Report (PDF)
    Montgomery
    		2024 Montgomery Report (PDF)
    Montour
    		Not Required
    Northampton
    		2024 Northampton Report (PDF)
    Northumberland
    		2024 Northumberland Report (PDF)
    Perry
    		2024 Perry Report (PDF)
    Philadelphia
    		2024 Philadelphia Report (PDF)
    Pike
    		2024 Pike Report (PDF)
    Potter
    		2024 Potter Report (PDF)
    Schuylkill
    		2024 Schuylkill Report (PDF)
    Snyder
    		2024 Snyder Report (PDF)
    Somerset
    		2024 Somerset Report (PDF)
    Sullivan
    		2024 Sullivan Report (PDF)
    Susquehanna
    		Not Required
    Tioga
    		2024 Tioga Report (PDF)
    Union
    		2024 Union Report (PDF)
    Venango
    		2024 Venago Report (PDF)
    Warren
    		2024 Warren Report (PDF)
    Washington
    		2024 Washington Report (PDF)
    Wayne
    		2024 Wayne Report (PDF)
    Westmoreland
    		2024 Westmoreland Report (PDF)
    Wyoming
    		2024 Wyoming Report (PDF)
    York
    		2024 York Report (PDF)

     

    County
    		Post Election Reports
    Adams
    		Report (PDF)
    Allegheny
    		Report (PDF)
    Armstrong
    		Report (PDF)
    Beaver
    		Report (PDF)
    Bedford
    		Report (PDF)
    Berks
    		Report (PDF)
    Blair
    		Report (PDF)
    Bradford
    		Not Required
    Bucks
    		Report (PDF)
    Butler
    		Report (PDF)
    Cambria
    		Report (PDF)
    Cameron
    		Report (PDF)
    Carbon
    		Report (PDF)
    Centre
    		Report (PDF)
    Chester
    		Report (PDF)
    Clarion
    		Report (PDF)
    Clearfield
    		Report (PDF)
    Clinton
    		Report (PDF)
    Columbia
    		Report (PDF)
    Crawford
    		Report (PDF) ​
    Cumberland
    		Report (PDF)
    Dauphin
    		Report (PDF)
    Delaware
    		Report (PDF)
    Elk
    		Report (PDF)
    Erie
    		Report (PDF)
    Fayette
    		Report (PDF)
    Forest
    		Report (PDF)
    Franklin
    		Report (PDF)
    Fulton
    		Report (PDF)
    Greene
    		Report (PDF)
    Huntingdon
    		Report (PDF)
    Indiana
    		Report (PDF)
    Jefferson
    		Not Required
    Juniata
    		Report (PDF)
    Lackawanna
    		Report (PDF)
    Lancaster
    		Report (PDF)
    Lawrence
    		Report (PDF)
    Lebanon
    		Report (PDF)
    Lehigh
    		Report (PDF)
    Luzerne
    		Report (PDF)
    Lycoming
    		Report (PDF)
    McKean
    		Report (PDF)
    Mercer
    		Report (PDF)
    Mifflin
    		Report (PDF)
    Monroe
    		Report (PDF)
    Montgomery
    		Report (PDF)
    Montour
    		Not Required
    Northampton
    		Report (PDF)
    Northumberland
    		Report (PDF)
    Perry
    		Report (PDF)
    Philadelphia
    		Report (PDF)
    Pike
    		Report (PDF)
    Potter
    		Report (PDF)
    Schuylkill
    		Report (PDF)
    Snyder
    		Report (PDF)
    Somerset
    		Report (PDF)
    Sullivan
    		Report (PDF)
    Susquehanna
    		Not Required
    Tioga
    		Report (PDF)
    Union
    		Report (PDF)
    Venango
    		Report (PDF)
    Warren
    		Report (PDF)
    Washington
    		Report (PDF)
    Wayne
    		Report (PDF)
    Westmoreland
    		Report (PDF)
    Wyoming
    		Report (PDF)
    York
    		Report (PDF)

    County
    		Post Election Reports
    Adams
    		2022 Adams Report (PDF)
    Allegheny
    		2022 Allegheny Report (PDF)
    Armstrong
    		2022 Armstrong Report (PDF)
    Beaver
    		2022 Beaver Report (PDF)
    Bedford
    		2022 Bedford Report (PDF)
    Berks
    		2022 Berks Report (PDF)
    Blair
    		2022 Blair Report (PDF)
    Bradford
    		Not Required
    Bucks
    		2022 Bucks Report (PDF)
    Butler
    		2022 Butler Report (PDF)
    Cambria
    		2022 Cambria Report (PDF)
    Cameron
    		2022 Cameron Report (PDF)
    Carbon
    		2022 Carbon Report (PDF)
    Centre
    		2022 Centre Report (PDF)
    Chester
    		2022 Chester Report (PDF)
    Clarion
    		2022 Clarion Report (PDF)
    Clearfield
    		2022 Clearfield Report (PDF)
    Clinton
    		2022 Clinton Report (PDF)
    Columbia
    		2022 Columbia Report (PDF)
    Crawford
    		Not Required
    Cumberland
    		2022 Cumberland Report (PDF)
    Dauphin
    		2022 Daphin Report (PDF)
    Delaware
    		2022 Delaware Report (PDF)
    Elk
    		2022 Elk Report (PDF)
    Erie
    		2022 Erie Report (PDF)
    Fayette
    		2022 Fayette Report (PDF)
    Forest
    		2022 Forest Report (PDF)
    Franklin
    		2022 Franklin Report (PDF)
    Fulton
    		2022 Fulton Report (PDF)
    Greene
    		2022 Greene Report (PDF)
    Huntingdon
    		2022 Huntingdon Report (PDF)
    Indiana
    		2022 Indiana Report (PDF)
    Jefferson
    		2022 Jefferson Report (PDF)
    Juniata
    		2022 Juniata Report (PDF)
    Lackawanna
    		2022 Lackawanna Report (PDF)
    Lancaster
    		2022 Lancaster Report (PDF)
    Lawrence
    		2022 Lawrence Report (PDF)
    Lebanon
    		2022 Lebanon Report (PDF)
    Lehigh
    		2022 Lehigh Report (PDF)
    Luzerne
    		2022 Luzerne Report (PDF)
    Lycoming
    		2022 Lycoming Report (PDF)
    McKean
    		2022 McKean Report (PDF)
    Mercer
    		2022 Mercer Report (PDF)
    Mifflin
    		2022 Mifflin Report (PDF)
    Monroe
    		2022 Monroe Report (PDF)
    Montgomery
    		2022 Montgomery Report (PDF)
    Montour
    		Not Required
    Northampton
    		2022 Northampton Report (PDF)
    Northumberland
    		2022 Northumberland Report (PDF)
    Perry
    		2022 Perry Report (PDF)
    Philadelphia
    		2022 Philadelphia Report (PDF)
    Pike
    		2022 Pike Report (PDF)
    Potter
    		2022 Potter Report (PDF)
    Schuylkill
    		2022 Schuylkill Report (PDF)
    Snyder
    		2022 Snyder Report (PDF)
    Somerset
    		2022 Somerset Report (PDF)
    Sullivan
    		2022 Sullivan Report (PDF)
    Susquehanna
    		Not Required
    Tioga
    		2022 Tioga Report (PDF)
    Union
    		2022 Union Report (PDF)
    Venango
    		2022 Venago Report (PDF)
    Warren
    		2022 Warren Report (PDF)
    Washington
    		2022 Washington Report (PDF)
    Wayne
    		2022 Wayne Report (PDF)
    Westmoreland
    		2022 Westmoreland Report (PDF)
    Wyoming
    		2022 Wyoming Report (PDF)
    York
    		2022 York Report (PDF)

     

    2020 Election Reports

    These reports present data relating to the 2020 Primary Election and the 2020 General Election. The reports include some data not required by Act 35 of 2020, in order to provide helpful context for and a more complete presentation of the data. 

    Annual Reports on Voter Registration 

    In 2023 the Department of State worked closely with the public, each of the 67 county voter registration offices, Commonwealth agencies designated with voter registration responsibilities, and voter registration advocacy groups. This report represents a summary of statistics and initiatives that support voter registration administration in Pennsylvania.

    Download the 2023 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    2022 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    2021 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    2020 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    2019 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    2018 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    2017 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    2016 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    2015 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    2014 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    2013 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    2012 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    2011 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    2010 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    2009 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    2008 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    2007 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    2006 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    2005 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    2004 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    2003 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    2002 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    2001 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    2000 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    1999 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    1998 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    1997 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    1996 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)

    1995 Administration of Voter Registration in Pennsylvania (PDF)

     