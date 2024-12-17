Apply to be a Notary

Overview
Notaries are public officials who play a vital role in commerce and are on the front lines of deterring document fraud.
Appointed and commissioned by the Department of State, notaries have the authority to perform several duties, including:
- administering oaths and affirmations
- taking acknowledgments
- taking a verification on oath or affirmation
- witnessing or attesting signatures
- certifying a copy of a record or deposition
Notaries have been officially recognized in Pennsylvania for over 200 years, and currently more than 85,000 people are commissioned as notaries in the Commonwealth.
Eligibility
To be appointed as a notary, you must meet the following requirements:
- Be at least 18 years old
- Be a U.S. citizen or permanent legal U.S. resident
- Be a resident or have a place of employment or practice in Pennsylvania
- Be able to read and write in English
- Complete at least 3 hours of mandatory notary education with an approved provider within 6 months of applying or reapplying
- Successfully pass the notary examination
- Meet all criteria related to character, criminal convictions, and prior sanctions
You may not serve as a notary if you:
- Are a U.S. Congress member
- Hold an office or appointment of profit or trust under the federal government’s legislative, executive, or judiciary departments for which you receive a salary, fees, or related benefits
- Are a Pennsylvania General Assembly member
Apply Now
For the fastest service, we recommend you submit your initial application or your renewal application through our online system.
Before beginning your application in our online system, be sure you have all required information and documentation.
Initial applicants
- A current email address to receive testing and appointment information
- Proof of your 3 hours of mandatory notary education through an approved education provider within the previous 6 months
- $42 filing fee
Reappointment applicants
- A current email address to receive testing and appointment information
- Proof of your 3 hours of mandatory notary education through an approved education provider within the previous 6 months
- Current or most recent commission expiration date and/or your commission ID number
- $42 filing fee
Contact Us
Our Bureau of Notaries, Commissions and Legislation staff is here to help you.
If you have general questions, you can either email us or call us.
To check on the status of your recently submitted application, please use our online system.