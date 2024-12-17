Apply to be a Notary

Notaries are public officials who play a vital role in commerce and are on the front lines of deterring document fraud.

Appointed and commissioned by the Department of State, notaries have the authority to perform several duties, including:

administering oaths and affirmations

taking acknowledgments

taking a verification on oath or affirmation

witnessing or attesting signatures

certifying a copy of a record or deposition

Notaries have been officially recognized in Pennsylvania for over 200 years, and currently more than 85,000 people are commissioned as notaries in the Commonwealth.