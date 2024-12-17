Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Apply to be a Notary

    If you're looking to become a notary in Pennsylvania, or to renew your commission, you can start your application here.

    Apply online
    Renew online

    Overview

    Notaries are public officials who play a vital role in commerce and are on the front lines of deterring document fraud.

    Appointed and commissioned by the Department of State, notaries have the authority to perform several duties, including:

    • administering oaths and affirmations
    • taking acknowledgments
    • taking a verification on oath or affirmation
    • witnessing or attesting signatures
    • certifying a copy of a record or deposition

    Notaries have been officially recognized in Pennsylvania for over 200 years, and currently more than 85,000 people are commissioned as notaries in the Commonwealth.

     

    Eligibility

    To be appointed as a notary, you must meet the following requirements:

    You may not serve as a notary if you:

    • Are a U.S. Congress member
    • Hold an office or appointment of profit or trust under the federal government’s legislative, executive, or judiciary departments for which you receive a salary, fees, or related benefits
    • Are a Pennsylvania General Assembly member

     

    Apply Now

    For the fastest service, we recommend you submit your initial application or your renewal application through our online system. 

    Before beginning your application in our online system, be sure you have all required information and documentation.

    Initial applicants

    Reappointment applicants

    • A current email address to receive testing and appointment information
    • Proof of your 3 hours of mandatory notary education through an approved education provider within the previous 6 months
    • Current or most recent commission expiration date and/or your commission ID number
    • $42 filing fee

    Apply Online

    You'll be required to upload all required information and documentation in one session.

    Apply online

    Apply by Mail

    Once you've completed your application and gathered all required documentation, you can mail it to: Pennsylvania Department of State, Office of Notaries, Commissions & Legislation, North Office Building, 401 North Street, Room 201, Harrisburg, PA 17120

    Download a paper application
    PA NOTARY DATABASE

    Verify your commission status

    If you're a current notary looking to determine if your PA commission is still active, you can search our database by name or commission ID.

    Search the database

    Contact Us

    Our Bureau of Notaries, Commissions and Legislation staff is here to help you.

    If you have general questions, you can either email us or call us.

    To check on the status of your recently submitted application, please use our online system.

    Email Us

    ST-NOTARIES@pa.gov

    Email Us

    Call Us

    717-787-5280

    Call Us

    Related Services and Information

    Find more services and information. 