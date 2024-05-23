​Office of the Prothonotary and Office of Hearing Examiners

Notice to Impacted Individuals
Pursuant to Act 5 of 2024
A person who has suffered an adverse effect stemming from the conduct alleged in the Order to Show Cause or other Department of State charging document may, before or at the hearing, submit a written impact statement that may be considered by the hearing examiner, board or commission solely for purposes of determining a sanction imposed on the respondent.
Accordingly, if you believe you have suffered an adverse effect stemming from the conduct of a Respondent that has been formally charged by the Department and scheduled for a hearing (a list of cases scheduled for a hearing can be found by reviewing the Prothonotary's website), you may provide a written statement regarding the impact the Respondent's conduct, as alleged in the charging document, has had on you, which the hearing examiner, board or commission may take it into consideration for purposes of determining a sanction if it is determined that the Respondent should be subject to discipline. Please note that not all complaints will result in the filing of formal charges and/or scheduling of a hearing.
The information that you provide in your written impact statement as well as your identity will be public; the Respondent will be given a copy; and you may be called/subpoenaed to testify. Should you opt to submit an impact statement, please include the case number on your statement. Additionally, so that the parties can review the information contained in your impact statement, if possible, please try to submit your statement at least three (3) business days prior to the date of the hearing (although submissions up to the date of the hearing will be accepted). You may return your statement via email to RA-prothonotary@pa.gov or via mail to:
Prothonotary- Department of State
P.O. Box 2649
Harrisburg, PA 17105-2649
Please note that in most instances the Department is unable to get monetary restitution on behalf of a party. We recommend you contact an attorney if you are seeking restitution.
Office of the Prothonotary
The Prothonotary staff file documents in the Department’s cases. If you have a licensing case with the Department of State, you file your documents here.
Contact Information
Linda L. Dodson, Prothonotary
Prothonotary
P.O. Box 2649
Harrisburg, PA 17120
717-772-2686 / 717-772-1892 fax
RA-Prothonotary@pa.gov
If you are in need of an interpreter, please print this form and mail a completed copy to the address listed above.
Frequently Asked Questions
Please note: The following is not to be construed as legal advice, and may be subject to change pursuant to an order of a hearing examiner.
There are three ways to file a document.
- It can be sent by regular mail. In such a case, it is filed when received.
The address is:
Prothonotary
P.O. Box 2649
Harrisburg, PA 17105-2649
- It can be faxed. In such a case, it is filed when received. The fax number for the Prothonotary’s Office is (717) 772-1892.
- It can be emailed. In such a case, it is filed when it is sent. The email address is RA-Prothonotary@pa.gov
Important Note: Emailing a document to the email address of a specific employee does not constitute the filing of a document and that employee has no responsibility to print it out or docket/file it.
No.
One. It will be scanned into the electronic docketing system.
No.
No. These matters are civil, not criminal, and the right to a free attorney does not apply to them.
The Prothonotary’s staff and hearing examiners are not permitted to make this type of recommendation. You can contact your local bar association and they may be able to do so.
One will be provided free of charge. You must advise the Prothonotary of this need well ahead of the hearing so that arrangements can be made.
Yes. In addition, persons with mobility issues who have a handicap placard can park in designated handicapped spots.
In-person hearings will be held at 2400 Thea Drive, Suite 201, Harrisburg, PA.
Yes and the Notice of Hearing tells you how to request that. It is discretionary with the hearing examiner.
Although not “judges,” hearing examiners serve that basic function. This means that they cannot speak with a party in a case or that party’s attorney about the case unless the other party or attorney is also present. That is why hearing examiners will communicate using email or by setting up a conference where all participants or their attorneys are present.
Office of Hearing Examiners
Hearing Examiners hear your cases and make recommendations or decisions. The Hearing Examiners hear cases for other agencies, as well. If you have a question about a case from another agency, you should contact that agency.
Frequently Asked Questions
You have the right to have an attorney represent you at your own expense. In these matters you do not have a right to an attorney free of charge. You will need to hire and pay those costs on you own.
You are also permitted to represent yourself (“pro se”) in the hearing. Parties are to be cautioned that even though they are proceeding pro se, they are still required to follow applicable procedural rules and applicable law.
Yes. Courtroom attire is expected. Witnesses will be sworn in under oath to tell the truth under penalty of perjury. Both parties will be able to ask questions of all witnesses as well as inspect exhibits.
Yes, assuming any such exhibit is legally admissible. All exhibits must be marked in the lower right-hand corner for identification. For example: Exhibit 1, 2, 3 or Exhibit A, B, C, and so on.
No. You may testify in narrative form and do not need to ask yourself questions and then provide an answer. Note that opposing counsel may cross-examine you when your testimony concludes.
Yes. A court reporter will transcribe the entire proceeding.
You have the right to purchase a copy of the transcript through the court reporter at your own expense.
Yes. The Hearing Examiner will always ask the parties if they desire to file a legal brief, and you are free to choose to do so or to waive that right. In certain instances, a brief will be required by the Hearing Examiner even if waived and/or not requested by the parties.
The Hearing Examiner’s decision will come to you with information about your appeal rights.