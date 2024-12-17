Frequently Asked Questions

Please allow 15 business days for processing.
Pennsylvania is a logical jurisdiction in which to incorporated for any corporation doing business or expecting to do business anywhere in the United States, and especially if the corporation will have any activities in Pennsylvania. This is so whether or not the corporation is a publicly held corporation.
No. Corporations are formed and fictitious names are registered by filings made with the Corporation Bureau. You should, however, contact your local county, township, city, or borough for additional licensing requirements that may apply to your business.
No, but there are many pitfalls for the unwary. You should consult with an attorney for advice about the many state and federal laws that might apply to your business. Please be advised that the Corporation Bureau acts in an administrative capacity only.
Yes, the only entities not required to have a Pennsylvania address are trademarks and fictitious names.
No, one officer is sufficient.
Beginning in January, 2025, most domestic and foreign filing associations are required to file an Annual Report [DSCB:15-146]. These associations include:
Domestic business corporations
Domestic nonprofit corporations
Domestic limited liability (general) partnerships
Domestic electing partnerships that are not limited partnerships
Domestic limited partnerships (including limited liability limited partnerships)
Domestic limited liability companies
Domestic professional associations
Domestic business trusts
All registered foreign associations
The fee for the new Annual Report is $7 for business corporations, limited liability companies (LLCs), limited partnerships (LPs) and limited liability general partnerships (LLPs), with a $0 fee for nonprofit corporations and any LPs or LLCs with a not-for-profit purpose.
The deadline for filing the Annual Report is based on the type of association:
Association Type
Filing dates
Corporations (business and nonprofit)/domestic and foreign
January 1 – June 30
Limited liability companies/domestic and foreign
January 1 – September 30
Limited partnerships, limited liability partnerships, business trusts, professional associations/domestic and foreign
January 1 – December 31
Updates can be done if your business is registered with the Department of Revenue's MyPath system. The REV 1605 form Business Registration Forms (pa.gov) can be submitted to the state Department of Revenue by fax at 717-787-3708 or by email to ra-btftregisfax@pa.gov.
The filing of the PA Corporate Tax Report, RCT-101 is also used to update Corporate Officer Information. This is done by completing the Corporate Officers Section on Page 6 of that form.
No. Our records indicate a registered office address. Service of Process may be sent to the registered address of the entity that appears on our records. The Secretary of the Commonwealth may accept service as ordered by a Pennsylvania judge. The court order accompanied by the complaint should be sent certified mail to the Department of State; return receipt requested. The statutory fee is $70 for each defendant to be served.
No. They simply complete the foreign registration statement form and docketing statement.
No. They may be obtained from a local stationery store or any office supply store.
No. Bylaws are kept with the records of the business.
No. However, certificates can be formulated for an additional fee of $70.
Yes. Lists of all new associations filed within a specific time period are generated on a monthly basis. Lists evidencing specialized data can also be supplied. The information contained on these lists are name, file date, address, purpose, if applicable, entity number and owners (fictitious names only). The fee is 25 cents per name.
The bureau's function is that of a filing agency and keeper of records. The bureau may assist in registration of businesses or in obtaining information on existing businesses. The bureau does not legislate, administrate or enforce penalties incurred by entities for non-registration.
Pennsylvania tax information may be obtained by contacting the Department of Revenue's new Taxpayer Services Center at (717) 787-1064. Federal tax information may be obtained by contacting the Internal Revenue Service at (800) 829-1040.
Yes. "A Guide to Business Registrationin Pennsylvania" may be obtained by calling the Bureau's Automated Forms Ordering System at (717) 772-0677. Additionally, the Pennsylvania Department of Community of Economic Development publishes a booklet titled "Entrepreneur's Guide Starting and Growing a Business in Pennsylvania." Copies may be requested directly from the Department of Community and Economic Development at (800) 280-3801, or viewed on its Web site at www.newpa.com.