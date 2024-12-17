Frequently Asked Questions

Beginning in January, 2025, most domestic and foreign filing associations are required to file an Annual Report [DSCB:15-146]. These associations include:

Domestic business corporations

Domestic nonprofit corporations

Domestic limited liability (general) partnerships

Domestic electing partnerships that are not limited partnerships

Domestic limited partnerships (including limited liability limited partnerships)

Domestic limited liability companies

Domestic professional associations

Domestic business trusts

All registered foreign associations

The fee for the new Annual Report is $7 for business corporations, limited liability companies (LLCs), limited partnerships (LPs) and limited liability general partnerships (LLPs), with a $0 fee for nonprofit corporations and any LPs or LLCs with a not-for-profit purpose.

The deadline for filing the Annual Report is based on the type of association: