    Governor's Civic Engagement Award

    Register your high school

    About the Award

    The Governor’s Civic Engagement Award is presented by the Pennsylvania Departments of State and Education. The award celebrates the efforts of Pennsylvania high school students to educate, engage and inform their fellow students about how to get involved in the voting process.

    Award Distinctions

    Gold Level School Award

    This award is presented to schools where 85% of eligible students are registered to vote.

    Student ambassadors and the school will receive a plaque and certificates from the Secretary of State at a regional recognition event.

    Silver Level School Award

    This award is presented to schools where 65% of eligible students are registered to vote.

    Student ambassadors and the school will receive a plaque and certificates from the Secretary of State at a regional recognition event.

    Student Poll Worker Award

    This award is presented to students who participate in a voter registration at their school and serve as a poll worker during the general election.

    Individual award recipients will receive special recognition at a regional recognition event

    Eligibility

    • To be eligible to register to vote, students must be US Citizens, resident of the district for at least 30 days and 18 years of age (or 17 years of age and will be 18 on or before the next election).
    • To serve as a poll worker, students must be 17 years of age and obtain permission from their principal and parent/guardian to serve as a poll worker.
    • If you are interested in becoming a student poll worker, fill out the Student Poll Worker interest form.
    • After you submit the form, work with your school and your county elections office to complete the application process. 

    How do schools earn a Gold or Silver award?

    1. Sign up with the Pennsylvania Department of State.
      We are asking all schools to complete the online registration form if you know that you will hold a registration drive at your school. This way, we can send you important updates about the awards program, and election in general.
    2. Run Your Voter Registration Drive
      Plan and execute a voter registration drive at your school. Make a plan to count the number of registrations collected and calculate the percent of eligible students registered at your school.
    3. Submit your application for the Governor’s Civic Engagement Award.
      At the conclusion of your voter registration drive, submit your application for the Governor’s Civic Engagement Award using our online form.

    How do students earn the Student Poll Worker Award?

    1. Contact your county election office.
      Ask the county election office if they employ high school students as poll workers. If they do, submit the necessary information and application materials to the county.
    2. Work as a poll worker on election day!
      In order to qualify for the award, you must serve as a poll worker on behalf of your county at a polling place in the November election.
    3. Educators and county officials submit nomination forms.
      Nominations may be submitted by high school educators and county election officials. This year, all nominations must be submitted using our online form. Please note that we request a photo of the student and a signed consent form allowing us to share the student’s name and image publicly. This will allow us to recognize the student in the press and on our website and social media accounts.

    Please note that in order for the Department of State to use photo, video or audio of students, we need a signed media consent form from each student (signed by a parent or guardian, unless the student is 18). Download a media consent form.

    Are there resources available to help plan a voter registration drive?

    Pennsylvania Department of State Resources

    • You can use this Quick Guide to get started. The guide covers the basics of what you need to run a high school voter registration drive. 
    • The Pennsylvania Department of State provides pledge cards to help track registrations. You can download and print the pledge cards, or you can request paper cards from the Department of State using a pledge cards request form
    • If you need paper voter registration applications, request them from the Department of State using a request form
    • Educators may use the Department of State's voter registration curriculum to integrate the Governor's Civic Engagement Award into classroom activities. The curriculum is also available on the Pennsylvania Department of Education's Standards Aligned System
    • Educators may use the "How to Organize Your Student Voter Registration List" to help stay organized. 

     

    Outside Resources

    • You might consider partnering with a nonpartisan organization to help train students and track registrations.  
    • Pennsylvania Youth Vote provides voter registration resources for Pennsylvania schools, including several lesson plans, which you can adapt or use as inspiration for youth voter registration efforts at your school. 
    • Contact your County Elections Office or County Commissioners Office for trusted information on additional youth voter registration initiatives.   

    How do I calculate the % of eligible students?

    The school awards are calculated using the number of students who will be eligible to vote in the spring Pennsylvania primary election.

    When calculating the number of eligible students, you may either use the number of students in the senior class as a proxy for the total number of eligible students, or tabulate the number of students who will be eligible to vote on or before the day of the spring primary election.

    How can I involve students who may not be eligible to vote?

    Students who are not eligible to vote in the  Pennsylvania primary election can still help organize and run voter registration drives and submit their work to the Student Showcase. They can also help educate their peers about the electoral process. The Department of State also offers The Department of State also offers pledge cards that students can complete to say that they pledge to vote once they are eligible.

    Recognition Events

    We will hold recognition events at the conclusion of the school year to celebrate award winners and highlight Student Showcase submissions. If you have registered your school using the online registration form, we will send you information regarding the dates, times and locations of the recognition events. 

    2023-2024 School Awards

    Level AwardSchool NameCounty​​
    GoldPittsburgh Creative and   Performing Arts 6-12Allegheny
    GoldConrad Weiser   High SchoolBerks
    GoldDelta Program   High SchoolCentre
    GoldBoiling Springs   High SchoolCumberland
    GoldCarlisle High   SchoolCumberland
    GoldHarrisburg High   School: SciTech CampusDauphin
    GoldThe Haverford   SchoolDelaware
    GoldIndiana Area   Senior High SchoolIndiana
    GoldBrookville   Junior-Senior High SchoolJefferson
    GoldUnion High   School Student CouncilLawrence
    GoldBuilding 21Lehigh
    GoldNorthwest   Middle/High SchoolLuzerne
    GoldWyoming Area   Secondary CenterLuzerne
    GoldFriends Select   SchoolPhiladelphia
    GoldParkway   Northwest High SchoolPhiladelphia
    GoldPenn Treaty   SchoolPhiladelphia
    GoldWilliam W.   Bodine High SchoolPhiladelphia
    GoldCrispus Attucks   Charter SchoolYork
    SilverCity Charter High SchoolAllegheny
    SilverSouth Fayette High   SchoolAllegheny
    SilverArmstrong   Junior-Senior High SchoolArmstrong
    SilverAvon Grove High   SchoolChester
    SilverMiddletown Area   High SchoolDauphin
    SilverChester High   SchoolDelaware
    SilverHaverford Senior   High SchoolDelaware
    SilverFort LeBoeuf High   SchoolErie
    SilverFannett-Metal High   SchoolFranklin
    SilverDallas High SchoolLuzerne
    SilverAcademy at PalumboPhiladelphia
    SilverArts Academy at   Benjamin RushPhiladelphia
    SilverCentral High   SchoolPhiladelphia
    SilverEsperanza Academy   Charter SchoolPhiladelphia
    SilverJulia R. Masterman   Laboratory and Demonstration SchoolPhiladelphia
    SilverScience Leadership   AcademyPhiladelphia
    SilverWashington High   SchoolWashington
    SilverRed Lion Area High   SchoolYork

     

    2023-2024 Student Awards

    Student Name

    School Name

    County

    Previous Year Winners:

    2022-2023 Student Awards

    Student NameSchool NameCounty
    Silver University Prep Pittsburgh 67%