About the Award
The Governor’s Civic Engagement Award is presented by the Pennsylvania Departments of State and Education. The award celebrates the efforts of Pennsylvania high school students to educate, engage and inform their fellow students about how to get involved in the voting process.
Award Distinctions
Gold Level School Award
This award is presented to schools where 85% of eligible students are registered to vote.
Student ambassadors and the school will receive a plaque and certificates from the Secretary of State at a regional recognition event.
Silver Level School Award
This award is presented to schools where 65% of eligible students are registered to vote.
Student ambassadors and the school will receive a plaque and certificates from the Secretary of State at a regional recognition event.
Student Poll Worker Award
This award is presented to students who participate in a voter registration at their school and serve as a poll worker during the general election.
Individual award recipients will receive special recognition at a regional recognition event
Eligibility
- To be eligible to register to vote, students must be US Citizens, resident of the district for at least 30 days and 18 years of age (or 17 years of age and will be 18 on or before the next election).
- To serve as a poll worker, students must be 17 years of age and obtain permission from their principal and parent/guardian to serve as a poll worker.
- If you are interested in becoming a student poll worker, fill out the Student Poll Worker interest form.
- After you submit the form, work with your school and your county elections office to complete the application process.
How do schools earn a Gold or Silver award?
- Sign up with the Pennsylvania Department of State.
We are asking all schools to complete the online registration form if you know that you will hold a registration drive at your school. This way, we can send you important updates about the awards program, and election in general.
- Run Your Voter Registration Drive
Plan and execute a voter registration drive at your school. Make a plan to count the number of registrations collected and calculate the percent of eligible students registered at your school.
- Submit your application for the Governor’s Civic Engagement Award.
At the conclusion of your voter registration drive, submit your application for the Governor’s Civic Engagement Award using our online form.
How do students earn the Student Poll Worker Award?
- Contact your county election office.
Ask the county election office if they employ high school students as poll workers. If they do, submit the necessary information and application materials to the county.
- Work as a poll worker on election day!
In order to qualify for the award, you must serve as a poll worker on behalf of your county at a polling place in the November election.
- Educators and county officials submit nomination forms.
Nominations may be submitted by high school educators and county election officials. This year, all nominations must be submitted using our online form. Please note that we request a photo of the student and a signed consent form allowing us to share the student’s name and image publicly. This will allow us to recognize the student in the press and on our website and social media accounts.
Please note that in order for the Department of State to use photo, video or audio of students, we need a signed media consent form from each student (signed by a parent or guardian, unless the student is 18). Download a media consent form.
Are there resources available to help plan a voter registration drive?
Pennsylvania Department of State Resources
- You can use this Quick Guide to get started. The guide covers the basics of what you need to run a high school voter registration drive.
- The Pennsylvania Department of State provides pledge cards to help track registrations. You can download and print the pledge cards, or you can request paper cards from the Department of State using a pledge cards request form.
- If you need paper voter registration applications, request them from the Department of State using a request form.
- Educators may use the Department of State's voter registration curriculum to integrate the Governor's Civic Engagement Award into classroom activities. The curriculum is also available on the Pennsylvania Department of Education's Standards Aligned System.
- Educators may use the "How to Organize Your Student Voter Registration List" to help stay organized.
Outside Resources
- You might consider partnering with a nonpartisan organization to help train students and track registrations.
- Pennsylvania Youth Vote provides voter registration resources for Pennsylvania schools, including several lesson plans, which you can adapt or use as inspiration for youth voter registration efforts at your school.
- Contact your County Elections Office or County Commissioners Office for trusted information on additional youth voter registration initiatives.
How do I calculate the % of eligible students?
The school awards are calculated using the number of students who will be eligible to vote in the spring Pennsylvania primary election.
When calculating the number of eligible students, you may either use the number of students in the senior class as a proxy for the total number of eligible students, or tabulate the number of students who will be eligible to vote on or before the day of the spring primary election.
How can I involve students who may not be eligible to vote?
Students who are not eligible to vote in the Pennsylvania primary election can still help organize and run voter registration drives and submit their work to the Student Showcase. They can also help educate their peers about the electoral process. The Department of State also offers The Department of State also offers pledge cards that students can complete to say that they pledge to vote once they are eligible.
Recognition Events
We will hold recognition events at the conclusion of the school year to celebrate award winners and highlight Student Showcase submissions. If you have registered your school using the online registration form, we will send you information regarding the dates, times and locations of the recognition events.
2023-2024 School Awards
|Level Award
|School Name
|County
|Gold
|Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts 6-12
|Allegheny
|Gold
|Conrad Weiser High School
|Berks
|Gold
|Delta Program High School
|Centre
|Gold
|Boiling Springs High School
|Cumberland
|Gold
|Carlisle High School
|Cumberland
|Gold
|Harrisburg High School: SciTech Campus
|Dauphin
|Gold
|The Haverford School
|Delaware
|Gold
|Indiana Area Senior High School
|Indiana
|Gold
|Brookville Junior-Senior High School
|Jefferson
|Gold
|Union High School Student Council
|Lawrence
|Gold
|Building 21
|Lehigh
|Gold
|Northwest Middle/High School
|Luzerne
|Gold
|Wyoming Area Secondary Center
|Luzerne
|Gold
|Friends Select School
|Philadelphia
|Gold
|Parkway Northwest High School
|Philadelphia
|Gold
|Penn Treaty School
|Philadelphia
|Gold
|William W. Bodine High School
|Philadelphia
|Gold
|Crispus Attucks Charter School
|York
|Silver
|City Charter High School
|Allegheny
|Silver
|South Fayette High School
|Allegheny
|Silver
|Armstrong Junior-Senior High School
|Armstrong
|Silver
|Avon Grove High School
|Chester
|Silver
|Middletown Area High School
|Dauphin
|Silver
|Chester High School
|Delaware
|Silver
|Haverford Senior High School
|Delaware
|Silver
|Fort LeBoeuf High School
|Erie
|Silver
|Fannett-Metal High School
|Franklin
|Silver
|Dallas High School
|Luzerne
|Silver
|Academy at Palumbo
|Philadelphia
|Silver
|Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush
|Philadelphia
|Silver
|Central High School
|Philadelphia
|Silver
|Esperanza Academy Charter School
|Philadelphia
|Silver
|Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School
|Philadelphia
|Silver
|Science Leadership Academy
|Philadelphia
|Silver
|Washington High School
|Washington
|Silver
|Red Lion Area High School
|York
2023-2024 Student Awards
Student Name
School Name
County
Collin W.
North Allegheny Senior High School
Allegheny
Alexa A.
South Fayette High School
Allegheny
Nathan F.
Armstrong Junior-Senior High School
Armstrong
Elijah C.
Delta Program High School
Centre
Mariana M.
Hatboro-Horsham High School
Montgomery
Eli L.
Lower Merion High School
Montgomery
Nicholas S.
Methacton High School
Montgomery
Ashkay K.
North Penn High School
Montgomery
Erin R.
Upper Perkiomen High School
Montgomery
Jibril G.
Abraham Lincoln High School
Philadelphia
Joy G.
Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush
Philadelphia
James G.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Steven R.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Jocelyn M.
Esperanza Academy High School
Philadelphia
Luisanny T.
Esperanza Academy High School
Philadelphia
Melanie U.
Esperanza Academy High School
Philadelphia
Mebelyn U.
Esperanza Academy High School
Philadelphia
Nicolly A.
Abraham Lincoln HS
Philadelphia
Daniel C.
Abraham Lincoln HS
Philadelphia
Amanda D.
Abraham Lincoln HS
Philadelphia
Isadora D.
Abraham Lincoln HS
Philadelphia
Tyrone J.
Abraham Lincoln HS
Philadelphia
Arian K.
Abraham Lincoln HS
Philadelphia
William O.
Abraham Lincoln HS
Philadelphia
Phebe R.
Abraham Lincoln HS
Philadelphia
Victoria S.
Abraham Lincoln HS
Philadelphia
Gianmarco S.
Abraham Lincoln HS
Philadelphia
Joshua T.
Abraham Lincoln HS
Philadelphia
Kayla A.
Academy at Palumbo
Philadelphia
Melissa A.
Academy at Palumbo
Philadelphia
Jada C.
Academy at Palumbo
Philadelphia
Sara E.
Academy at Palumbo
Philadelphia
Samyah F.
Academy at Palumbo
Philadelphia
Fyrose F.
Academy at Palumbo
Philadelphia
Patcelia G.
Academy at Palumbo
Philadelphia
Enxhi G.
Academy at Palumbo
Philadelphia
Nailah L.
Academy at Palumbo
Philadelphia
Jaylynne R.
Academy at Palumbo
Philadelphia
Elina A.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Fazaima A.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Ryan A.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Rafayel A.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Bujana B.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Mahrin B.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Kithya B.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Kamea B.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Kristina C.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Wonjee C.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Jason C.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Michael C.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Tyshonna C.
Central High School
Philadelphia
amira d.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Anthony D.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Ocyruss D.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Davida D.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Sherry D.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Cristian F.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Kai F.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Hania G.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Nathaly G.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Izabella G.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Bengie G.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Jenny G.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Anh H.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Eliza H.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Brandon I.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Cindy J.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Aleiram J.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Luke J.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Samuel K.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Moamiky K.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Nada K.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Pandeli K.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Sydney K.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Salmane L.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Amy L.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Judson L.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Tina L.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Brian L.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Dasha M.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Christina M.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Darlene M.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Christopher M.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Rebecca M.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Chelsea M.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Jordan N.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Sandy N.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Chidinma N.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Leilanni O.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Yu O.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Juan Carlos P.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Lucas P.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Max P.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Kale P.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Sean P.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Kenniece R.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Xinchun R.
Central High School
Philadelphia
CheryannVenice S.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Samantha S.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Kayla S.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Kiana S.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Helen S.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Alyssa S.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Samantha S.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Sophia S.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Pirun S.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Noelle T.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Benedict T.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Celine T.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Lyla T.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Aasiyah T.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Noomah U.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Emily V.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Shareef W.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Maurice W.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Kaliyia W.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Karen Y.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Henry Z.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Salina Z.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Sarah Z.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Tiffany Z.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Joyce Z.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Justin Z.
Central High School
Philadelphia
Ashley B.
Franklin Learning Center
Philadelphia
Kamiyah B.
Franklin Learning Center
Philadelphia
Sanai B.
Franklin Learning Center
Philadelphia
Xinyu L.
Franklin Learning Center
Philadelphia
Saniyah M.
Franklin Learning Center
Philadelphia
Arianna M.
Franklin Learning Center
Philadelphia
Mei N.
Franklin Learning Center
Philadelphia
Darvin P.
Franklin Learning Center
Philadelphia
Angelina S.
Franklin Learning Center
Philadelphia
Belinda T.
Franklin Learning Center
Philadelphia
Maya W.
Franklin Learning Center
Philadelphia
Joseph W.
Franklin Learning Center
Philadelphia
Ana S.
Julia R. Masterman High School
Philadelphia
Arianna A.
Julia R. Masterman High School
Philadelphia
Sofiat B.
Julia R. Masterman High School
Philadelphia
Laila C.
Julia R. Masterman High School
Philadelphia
Nicolas D.
Julia R. Masterman High School
Philadelphia
Onnab H.
Julia R. Masterman High School
Philadelphia
Jessica H.
Julia R. Masterman High School
Philadelphia
Niara H.
Julia R. Masterman High School
Philadelphia
Naiima J.
Julia R. Masterman High School
Philadelphia
Gavriela K.
Julia R. Masterman High School
Philadelphia
Rhoslyn K.
Julia R. Masterman High School
Philadelphia
Maya K.
Julia R. Masterman High School
Philadelphia
Rosalie K.
Julia R. Masterman High School
Philadelphia
Janey L.
Julia R. Masterman High School
Philadelphia
Kato M.
Julia R. Masterman High School
Philadelphia
Yassmine M.
Julia R. Masterman High School
Philadelphia
Grace P.
Julia R. Masterman High School
Philadelphia
Nathalia S.
Julia R. Masterman High School
Philadelphia
Malachi H.
Martin Luther King High School
Philadelphia
Jania J.
Martin Luther King High School
Philadelphia
Asrar A.
Northeast High School
Philadelphia
Adrian A.
Northeast High School
Philadelphia
Raisa A.
Northeast High School
Philadelphia
Donna A.
Northeast High School
Philadelphia
Ngozi A.
Northeast High School
Philadelphia
Sterlin B.
Northeast High School
Philadelphia
Diana B.
Northeast High School
Philadelphia
Jordan F.
Northeast High School
Philadelphia
Joselin F.
Northeast High School
Philadelphia
Dan G.
Northeast High School
Philadelphia
Naraly G.
Northeast High School
Philadelphia
Hanaa H.
Northeast High School
Philadelphia
Ivy H.
Northeast High School
Philadelphia
Kamryn J.
Northeast High School
Philadelphia
Tanisha K.
Northeast High School
Philadelphia
Flavia K.
Northeast High School
Philadelphia
Xintong L.
Northeast High School
Philadelphia
Syriana M.
Northeast High School
Philadelphia
Serenity M.
Northeast High School
Philadelphia
Taslim S.
Northeast High School
Philadelphia
Tasnim S.
Northeast High School
Philadelphia
Samirah S.
Northeast High School
Philadelphia
Shanzida S.
Northeast High School
Philadelphia
Ainara S.
Northeast High School
Philadelphia
Robert S.
Northeast High School
Philadelphia
Ben W.
Northeast High School
Philadelphia
Shishi W.
Northeast High School
Philadelphia
Paige M.
One Bright Ray Community High School
Philadelphia
Reem A.
Other
Philadelphia
Kayne G.
Other
Philadelphia
Michelle G.
Other
Philadelphia
Alondra H.
Other
Philadelphia
Khidare H.
Other
Philadelphia
Tyliyah J.
Other
Philadelphia
Kwesi K.
Other
Philadelphia
Katerin L.
Other
Philadelphia
Kristian M.
Other
Philadelphia
Jala N.
Other
Philadelphia
Pedro P.
Other
Philadelphia
Summer R.
Other
Philadelphia
Raina R.
Other
Philadelphia
Star S.
Other
Philadelphia
Somaia S.
Other
Philadelphia
suhana s.
Other
Philadelphia
kailah w.
Other
Philadelphia
Kyeon M.
Parkway Northwest High School
Philadelphia
Tyler R.
Parkway Northwest High School
Philadelphia
Tajai S.
Parkway Northwest High School
Philadelphia
April A.
Philadelphia High School for Girls
Philadelphia
Rachel B.
Philadelphia High School for Girls
Philadelphia
Andrea C.
Philadelphia High School for Girls
Philadelphia
Munirah H.
Philadelphia High School for Girls
Philadelphia
Tayla H.
Philadelphia High School for Girls
Philadelphia
Zion J.
Philadelphia High School for Girls
Philadelphia
Sajida K.
Philadelphia High School for Girls
Philadelphia
Yusra K.
Philadelphia High School for Girls
Philadelphia
Alana K.
Philadelphia High School for Girls
Philadelphia
Jazmyne L.
Philadelphia High School for Girls
Philadelphia
Ellen l.
Philadelphia High School for Girls
Philadelphia
Aniya L.
Philadelphia High School for Girls
Philadelphia
Valida M.
Philadelphia High School for Girls
Philadelphia
Savannah M.
Philadelphia High School for Girls
Philadelphia
Rasmey P.
Philadelphia High School for Girls
Philadelphia
Tiffany R.
Philadelphia High School for Girls
Philadelphia
Georgena S.
Philadelphia High School for Girls
Philadelphia
Jayda S.
Philadelphia High School for Girls
Philadelphia
Jaylin S.
Philadelphia High School for Girls
Philadelphia
Lillyanna T.
Philadelphia High School for Girls
Philadelphia
Lillyanna T.
Philadelphia High School for Girls
Philadelphia
Razan T.
Philadelphia High School for Girls
Philadelphia
Sa’Nylah W.
Philadelphia High School for Girls
Philadelphia
Sophia Z.
Philadelphia High School for Girls
Philadelphia
Kitty Z.
Philadelphia High School for Girls
Philadelphia
Leticia D.
Science Leadership Academy
Philadelphia
Raegan F.
Science Leadership Academy
Philadelphia
Sania G.
Science Leadership Academy
Philadelphia
Giavanna J.
Science Leadership Academy
Philadelphia
Paulina M.
Science Leadership Academy
Philadelphia
Shawn M.
Science Leadership Academy
Philadelphia
Genesis M.
Science Leadership Academy
Philadelphia
Eric P.
Science Leadership Academy
Philadelphia
Gabriel S.
Science Leadership Academy
Philadelphia
Esther V.
Science Leadership Academy
Philadelphia
Jasmine Y.
Science Leadership Academy
Philadelphia
Mavluda A.
The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush
Philadelphia
Ivana A.
The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush
Philadelphia
Nowell B.
The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush
Philadelphia
Brenda C.
The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush
Philadelphia
Isabelle C.
The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush
Philadelphia
Leah D.
The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush
Philadelphia
Jade D.
The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush
Philadelphia
Nasrin D.
The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush
Philadelphia
Laelia H.
The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush
Philadelphia
Myrikal H.
The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush
Philadelphia
Samira J.
The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush
Philadelphia
Jack K.
The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush
Philadelphia
Sophia L.
The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush
Philadelphia
Nabihah M.
The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush
Philadelphia
Luna N.
The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush
Philadelphia
Isabel R.
The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush
Philadelphia
Ariyanna T.
The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush
Philadelphia
Ashlee T.
The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush
Philadelphia
LeeAnni W.
The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush
Philadelphia
Ylaine Z.
The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush
Philadelphia
Lily Z.
The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush
Philadelphia
Sukurat A.
West Philadelphia High school
Philadelphia
Trinity M.
West Philadelphia high school
Philadelphia
Reagan P.
William L. Sayre High School
Philadelphia
Chelsey A.
William W. Bodine High School
Philadelphia
Natalie E.
Trinity High School
Washington
Finley H.
Trinity High School
Washington
Zoe N.
Trinity High School
Washington
Previous Year Winners:
2022-2023 Student Awards
|Student Name
|School Name
|County
|Anthony G.
|Pittsburgh Carrick 9-12
|Allegheny
|Lilah R.
|Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12
|Allegheny
|Brynn C.
|Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12
|Allegheny
|Joseph T.
|Abington Senior High School
|Montgomery
|Kavi S.
|Central High School
|Philadelphia
|Maha N.
|Harrisburg High School: SciTech Campus
|Dauphin
|Natalie E.
|Trinity High School
|Washington
|Mirranda R.
|Trinity High School
|Washington
|Lena H.
|Harrisburg High School: SciTech Campus
|Dauphin
|Thomas W.
|Trinity High School
|Washington
|Emily W.
|Trinity High School
|Washington
|Ajayda W.
|Harrisburg High School: SciTech Campus
|Dauphin
|Sacheyska V.
|Harrisburg High School: SciTech Campus
|Dauphin
|Brayden W.
|Avonworth High School
|Allegheny
|Willow Y.
|Boiling Springs High School
|Cumberland
|Zion H.
|Constitution High School
|Philadelphia
|Jahliah F.
|Constitution High School
|Philadelphia
|Sarah K.
|Methacton High School
|Montgomery
|Amanda T.
|Methacton High School
|Montgomery
|Anna R.
|Methacton High School
|Montgomery
|Brielle A.
|Methacton High School
|Montgomery
|Daniel J.
|Methacton High School
|Montgomery
|Dru O.
|Methacton High School
|Montgomery
|Julia M.
|Methacton High School
|Montgomery
|Michael B.
|Methacton High School
|Montgomery
|Michelle Z.
|Methacton High School
|Montgomery
|Nicole U.
|Methacton High School
|Montgomery
|Sofia V.
|Methacton High School
|Montgomery
2022-2023 School Awards
|School Name
|County
|Registered Percent
|Friends Select School
|Philadelphia
|100
|Pittsburgh Obama 6-12
|Allegheny
|100
|The Agnes Irwin School
|Delaware, Montgomery
|100
|Trinity Area School District/Senior High School
|Washington
|100
|Parkway Northwest High School
|Philadelphia
|97.5
|Hill-Freedman World Academy
|Philadelphia
|97
|Constitution High School
|Philadelphia
|96
|J. R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School
|Philadelphia
|95
|Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts 6-12
|Allegheny
|95
|Crispus Attucks Charter School
|York
|94.1
|Building 21 High School
|Lehigh
|93.9
|Central High School
|Philadelphia
|93.73
|Northwest Area Junior/Senior High School
|Luzerne
|93
|Brookville Area High School
|Jefferson
|91
|Avonworth High School
|Allegheny
|90
|Academy at Palumbo
|Philadelphia
|89.57
|Mount Pleasant Area Senior High School
|Westmoreland
|89.3
|Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush
|Philadelphia
|88
|Conrad Weiser High School
|Berks
|88
|Harrisburg High School: SciTech Campus
|Dauphin
|88
|Fannett-Metal High School
|Franklin
|87.5
|Carlisle High School
|Cumberland
|87.3
|Leechburg High School
|Armstrong, Westmoreland
|87
|Lower Merion High School
|Montgomery
|87
|Penn Treaty School
|Philadelphia
|87
|Rockwood Area Jr/Sr High School
|Somerset
|87
|Union Area High School
|Lawrence
|87
|Indiana Area Senior High School
|Indiana
|85.34
|Middletown Area High School
|Dauphin
|85
|Purchase Line High School
|Indiana, Clearfield
|85
|Science Leadership Academy
|Philadelphia
|85
|William W. Bodine High School for International Affairs
|Philadelphia
|81.19
|Boiling Springs High School
|Cumberland
|75
|Fort Leboeuf High School
|Erie
|70
|South Fayette High School
|Allegheny
|68
|PA Virtual Charter School
|Montgomery, Allegheny,
Centre
|67
|Avon Grove High School
|Chester
|65
|Award
|Student Name
|School Name
|School County
|Student Poll Worker
|Kaitlyn L.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Gabrielle U.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Ann Y,
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Grace F.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Isabella G.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Shrivardhan T.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Jacob D.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Elijah C.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Allison M.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Anna S.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Mackenzie B.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Sangmin P.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Ellen G.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Sydney K.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Nabeela I.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Danielle H.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Anushaka V.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Katherine V.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Laura K.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Lance W.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Annabel S.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Holden S.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Anna F.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Louise C.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Quentin C.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Nathaniel M.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Anna F.
|Harrisburg High School: SciTech Campus
|Dauphin
|Student Poll Worker
|Louise C.
|Harrisburg High School: SciTech Campus
|Dauphin
|Student Poll Worker
|Quentin C.
|Harrisburg High School: SciTech Campus
|Dauphin
|Student Poll Worker
|Nathaniel M.
|Harrisburg High School: SciTech Campus
|Dauphin
|Student Poll Worker
|Maya D.
|Greater Nanticoke Area School District
|Luzerne
|Student Poll Worker
|Magalie H.
|Greater Nanticoke Area School District
|Luzerne
|Student Poll Worker
|Savannah O.
|Greater Nanticoke Area School District
|Luzerne
|Student Poll Worker
|Rebekah R.
|Greater Nanticoke Area School District
|Luzerne
|Student Poll Worker
|Philip K.
|Greater Nanticoke Area School District
|Luzerne
|Student Poll Worker
|Nico C.
|Greater Nanticoke Area School District
|Luzerne
|Student Poll Worker
|Kayla K.
|Greater Nanticoke Area School District
|Luzerne
|Student Poll Worker
|Jonathan K.
|Greater Nanticoke Area School District
|Luzerne
|Student Poll Worker
|Jason L.
|Greater Nanticoke Area School District
|Luzerne
|Student Poll Worker
|Allison K.
|Greater Nanticoke Area School District
|Luzerne
|Student Poll Worker
|Benita B.
|Central High School
|Philadelphia
|Student Poll Worker
|Jaimon W.
|Parkway Northwest High School For Peace
and Social Justice
|Philadelphia
|Student Poll Worker
|Daina M.
|Parkway Northwest High School For Peace
and Social Justice
|Philadelphia
|Student Poll Worker
|Hannah E.
|Trinity High School
|Washington
|Student Poll Worker
|Kirsta E.
|Trinity High School
|Washington
|Student Poll Worker
|Marissa D.
|Trinity High School
|Washington
|Student Poll Worker
|Emily W.
|Trinity High School
|Washington
|Student Poll Worker
|Macy C.
|Trinity High School
|Washington
|Level Award
|School Name
|County
|Registered Percent
|Gold
|Northwest Area Junior/Senior High School
|Luzerne
|100%
|Gold
|Friends Select School
|Philadelphia
|100%
|Gold
|J.R. Masterman High School
|Philadelphia
|97%
|Gold
|Fannett-Metal High School
|Franklin
|93%
|Gold
|William W. Bodine High School for International Affairs
|Philadelphia
|91.14%
|Gold
|Boiling Springs High School
|Cumberland
|91%
|Gold
|Central High School
|Philadelphia
|88.38%
|Gold
|Conrad Weiser High School
|Berks
|88%
|Gold
|Brockway Area High School
|Jefferson
|88%
|Gold
|Union Area High School
|Lawrence
|88%
|Gold
|Penn Treaty School
|Philadelphia
|88%
|Gold
|Carlisle High School
|Cumberland
|87.3%
|Gold
|Constitution High School
|Philadelphia
|87%
|Gold
|Parkway Northwest High School
|Philadelphia
|87%
|Gold
|Building 21 High School
|Lehigh
|87%
|Gold
|Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush
|Philadelphia
|86.5%
|Gold
|Harriton Senior High School
|Montgomery
|86.4%
|Gold
|Girard Academic Music Program
|Philadelphia
|86%
|Silver
|Purchase Line High School
|Indiana
|80%
|Silver
|Haverford High School
|Delaware
|78%
|Silver
|Fort Leboeuf High School
|Erie
|75%
|Silver
|Dallas High School
|Luzerne
|74%
|Silver
|PA Virtual Charter School
|Montgomery
|70.3%
|Silver
|Saint Marys Area High School
|Elk
|70%
|Silver
|Murrell Dobbins CTE High School
|Philadelphia
|68%
|Silver
|South Williamsport Area High School
|Lycoming
|67%
|Silver
|Trinity High School
|Washington
|67%
|Silver
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|66.3%
|Silver
|South Fayette High School
|Allegheny
|65%
|Silver
|City Charter High School
|Allegheny
|65%
|Silver
|Harrisburg High School: SciTech Campus
|Dauphin
|65%
|Silver
|Middletown Area High School
|Dauphin
|65%
|Silver
|Academy at Palumbo
|Philadelphia
|65%
|Silver
|Greater Nanticoke Area School District
|Luzerne County
|65%
Student Poll Worker Award
|Award
|Student Name
|School Name
|School County
|Student Poll Worker
|Sajda A.
|Central High School
|Philadelphia
|Student Poll Worker
|Benita B.
|Central High School
|Philadelphia
|Student Poll Worker
|Maryem B.
|Central High School
|Philadelphia
|Student Poll Worker
|Eden M.
|Central High School
|Philadelphia
|Student Poll Worker
|Sheyla S.
|Central High School
|Philadelphia
|Student Poll Worker
|Zachary A.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Harrison C.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Elena C.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Alexa C.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Antoinette F.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Emily F.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Abdulla G.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Isabella H.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Ashley J.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Ava K.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Isabella K.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|David K.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Emily L.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Isabella L.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|David M.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Jocelyn M.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Madeline M.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Sophia O.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Hayden R.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Elizabeth S.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Tyler W.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Kaylee W.
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny
|Student Poll Worker
|Connor J.
|Harrisburg Academy
|Cumberland
|Student Poll Worker
|Darlene L.
|J.R. Masterman High School
|Philadelphia
|Student Poll Worker
|Irene Y.
|J.R. Masterman High School
|Philadelphia
School Awards
|Level Award
|School Name
|County
|Registered Percent
|Gold
|United High School
|Indiana
|97
|Gold
|Central High School
|Philadelphia
|87
|Gold
|Brockway Junior Senior High School
|Jefferson, Elk
|85.7
|Gold
|Union Area School District
|Lawrence
|85.7
|Gold
|Boiling Springs High School
|Cumberland
|85
|Gold
|Northwest Area School District
|Luzerne
|94%
|Gold
|Fannett-Metal High School
|Franklin
|92%
|Gold
|Conrad Weiser Area School District
|Berks
|90.10%
|Gold
|Friends Select School
|Philadelphia
|90%
|Gold
|Parkway Northwest High School for Peace and Social Justice
|Philadelphia
|90%
|Gold
|J.R. Masterman High School
|Philadelphia
|86%
|Gold
|Murrell Dobbins CTE High School
|Philadelphia
|85%
|Silver
|William W. Bodine High School for International Affairs
|Philadelphia
|73.91
|Silver
|Moravian Academy
|Northampton, Lehigh
|71
|Silver
|Trinity High School
|Washington
|69
|Silver
|Fort LeBoeuf High School
|Erie
|67.9
|Silver
|St. Marys Area High School
|Elk
|67
|Silver
|Carlisle High School
|Cumberland
|65.8
|Silver
|Community Academy of Philadelphia C.S.
|Philadelphia
|65.6
|Silver
|Building 21 HS Allentown
|Lehigh
|65
|Silver
|Red Lion Area Senior High School
|York
|65
|Silver
|Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts 6-12
|Allegheny
|70%
|Silver
|PA Virtual Charter School
|Montgomery, Allegheny, Centre
|68.40%
|Silver
|City Charter High School
|Allegheny
|68%
|Silver
|Conestoga High School
|Chester
|67.11%
|Silver
|Stroudsburg High School
|Monroe
|65.60%
|Silver
|Middletown Area High School
|Dauphin
|65%
|Level Award
|School Name
|County
|% Registered
|Gold
|Friends Select School
|Philadelphia
|100%
|Gold
|Murrell Dobbins CTE High School
|Philadelphia
|96.80%
|Gold
|South Williamsport Area High School
|Lycoming
|95%
|Gold
|Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush
|Philadelphia
|94%
|Gold
|Cranberry Area Junior/Senior High School
|Venango
|91%
|Gold
|Conrad Weiser high School
|Berks
|90%
|Gold
|Brentwood High School
|Allegheny
|90%
|Gold
|Central High School
|Philadelphia
|89.61%
|Gold
|Mt. Pleasant Area Junior/Senior High School
|Westmoreland
|89%
|Gold
|Fort LeBoeuf High School
|Erie
|89%
|Gold
|Parkway Northwest High School For Peace and Social Justice
|Philadelphia
|88%
|Gold
|Building 21 Allentown
|Lehigh
|88%
|Gold
|AIM Academy
|Montgomery
|88%
|Gold
|Sharpsville Area High School
|Mercer
|87%
|Gold
|Haverford High School
|Delaware
|87.23
|Gold
|Brockway Area Junior/Senior High School
|Jefferson; Elk
|87.14%
|Gold
|Girard Academic Music Program
|Philadelphia
|86.90%
|Gold
|Greenville Junior/Senior High School
|Mercer
|86.70%
|Gold
|Union Area High School
|Lawrence
|86%
|Gold
|Carlisle High School
|Cumberland
|86%
|Gold
|Northwest Area Junior/Senior High School
|Luzerne
|85%
|Gold
|Leechburg Middle/Senior High School
|Armstrong
|86%
|Gold
|Fannett-Metal High School
|Franklin
|85%
|Gold
|The Academy of Notre Dame de Namur
|Delaware
|85%
|Gold
|Wyoming Valley West High School
|Luzerne
|85.30%
|Silver
|Deer Lakes High School
|Allegheny
|73%
|Silver
|Morrisville High School
|Bucks
|73%
|Silver
|Bodine High School for International Affairs
|Philadelphia
|70.87%
|Silver
|Franklin Regional High School
|Westmoreland
|70%
|Silver
|Conestoga High School
|Chester
|69%
|Silver
|North East High School
|Erie
|69%
|Silver
|Elizabeth Forward High School
|Allegheny
|68%
|Silver
|Boiling Springs High School
|Cumberland
|68%
|Silver
|Downingtown STEM Academy
|Chester
|67%
|Silver
|PA Virtual Charter School
|Statewide
|66.80%
|Silver
|Moravian Academy
|Lehigh
|67%
|Silver
|Dallas High School
|Luzerne
|67%
|Silver
|Kiski Area High School
|Westmoreland; Armstrong
|66.70%
|Silver
|Westmont Hilltop Junior/Senior High School
|Cambria
|66.35%
|Silver
|Trinity High School
|Washington
|66.04%
|Silver
|Garden Spot High School
|Lancaster
|66%
|Silver
|City Charter High School
|Allegheny
|65.70%
|Silver
|Elmer L. Meyers Jr Sr High School
|Luzerne
|65%
|Level Award
|School
|County
|% Registered
|Silver
|Albert Gallatin Area High School
|Fayette County
|70
|Gold
|Boiling Springs High School
|Cumberland County
|94
|Gold
|Building 21 Allentown
|Lehigh County
|86
|Silver
|Canon-McMillan High School
|Washington County
|68
|Gold
|Carlisle High School
|Cumberland County
|91
|Gold
|Central High School
|Philadelphia
|88.5
|Gold
|Conrad Weiser High School
|Berks County
|92
|Silver
|Friends Select School
|Philadelphia
|68
|Gold
|Haverford High School
|Delaware County
|87
|Gold
|J.R. Masterman School
|Philadelphia
|94
|Gold
|Kiski Area High School
|Westmoreland County
|85
|Gold
|Middletown Area High School
|Dauphin County
|87
|Silver
|Montrose Area Junior/Senior High School
|Susquehanna County
|80
|Silver
|Morrisville High School
|Bucks County
|70
|Gold
|Murrell Dobbins Career and Technical Education High School
|Philadelphia
|85
|Gold
|Northwest Area Junior/Senior High School
|Luzerne County
|100
|Gold
|Purchase Line High School
|Indiana County
|92
|Silver
|Red Lion Area Senior High School
|York County
|75
|Silver
|South Fayette High School
|Allegheny County
|69
|Gold
|South Williamsport Area High School
|Lycoming County
|86
|Silver
|Trinity High School
|Washington County
|71
|Silver
|William W. Bodine High School for International Affairs
|Philadelphia
|74
|Gold
|Wyoming Valley West High School
|Luzerne County
|87
|Level Award
|School
|County
|% Registered
|Gold
|Blue Ridge High School
|Susquehanna County
|89%
|Gold
|Canon-McMillan High School
|Washington County
|99%
|Gold
|Carlisle High School
|Cumberland County
|85%
|Gold
|Conestoga High School
|Chester County
|86%
|Gold
|Derry Area High School
|Westmoreland County
|88%
|Gold
|Fox Chapel Area High School
|Allegheny County
|85%
|Gold
|Governor Mifflin High School
|Berks County
|87%
|Gold
|Middletown Area High School
|Dauphin County
|86%
|Gold
|Mt. Pleasant Area High School
|Westmoreland
|91%
|Gold
|Northwest Area High School
|Luzerne County
|95%
|Gold
|Purchase Line High School
|Indiana and Clearfield Counties
|92%
|Gold
|Seneca Valley High School
|Butler County
|93%
|Gold
|State College Area School District Delta Program
|Centre County
|93%
|Gold
|The Episcopal Academy
|Delaware County
|97%
|Gold
|Wyoming Valley West High School
|Luzerne County
|87%
|Silver
|University Prep
|Pittsburgh
|67%