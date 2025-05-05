Apply for or Renew Professional Licensing 

Overview
In Pennsylvania, 29 boards and commissions ensure that applicants meet the standards of their profession or occupation before they are licensed to work in their field.
Professional and occupational licensing protects the health and safety of the public from fraudulent and unethical practitioners.
Each license type has specific requirements that applicants must meet. Find the board or commission for your field and learn more:
Application Process
First, complete and submit your application. It will then go through three phases before final determination:
Phase One is the time between a submitted application or graduation from an educational program and the initial determination of the status of the application by Department staff. Determinations issued in this phase may include authorization to take a required exam, a notice of missing information or an incomplete application, or that a payment is needed.
Phase Two is the time it takes for you to respond to the Department with all application requirements. This phase may include you preparing for and taking an exam, third-party institutions providing education or training documents, background checks being completed, or you completing required training hours.
Phase Three is the time between the Department’s receipt of a complete application–including examination results, confirmation of training hours, and results of background checks–and when your license is issued or denied.
Apply Now
Steps to complete your online application:
- Go to our online PALS site and sign in or create an account.
- Select the board to apply to, and plain-language questions will appear to help you get started.
- Carefully review the license application, which will feature a checklist, required uploads, and prompts.
- Review all your information and edit as needed.
- Pay the required fee.
- Submit your application.
- Keep an eye on your email or get real-time application status updates through your PALS account.