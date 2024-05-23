Upcoming Elections

Date Event

February 18 First day to circulate and file nomination petitions

March 11 Last day to circulate and file nomination petitions

March 12 First day to circulate and file nomination papers

March 18 Last day to file objections to nomination petitions

March 26 Last day for withdrawal by candidates who filed nomination petitions

May 5 Last day to REGISTER before the primary

May 13 Last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot

May 20 Last day for county election office to receive completed mail-in and civilian absentee ballots (must be received by 8:00 P.M.)

May 20 MUNICIPAL PRIMARY

May 27 Last day for county election office to receive completed military and overseas absentee ballots (submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 P.M. on May 19)

August 1 Last day to circulate and file nomination papers

August 8 Last day to file objections to nomination papers

August 8 Last day for withdrawal by candidates nominated by nomination papers

August 11 Last day for withdrawal by candidates nominated at the primary

October 20 Last day to REGISTER before the November election

October 28 Last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot

November 4 Last day for county election office to receive completed mail-in and civilian absentee ballots (must be received by 8:00 P.M.)

November 4 MUNICIPAL ELECTION