    Upcoming Elections

    Mark your calendar with important election deadlines. 

    May 20, 2025, is the Primary Election

    Nov. 4, 2025, is the Municipal Election

    Important Dates for the 2025 Pennsylvania Elections

    All dates in this calendar are subject to change without notice.

    Download the 2025 Pennsylvania Election Important Dates (PDF)

    Date

    Event

    February 18First day to circulate and file nomination petitions
    March 11Last day to circulate and file nomination petitions
    March 12First day to circulate and file nomination papers
    March 18Last day to file objections to nomination petitions
    March 26Last day for withdrawal by candidates who filed nomination petitions
    May 5Last day to REGISTER before the primary
    May 13Last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot
    May 20Last day for county election office to receive completed mail-in and civilian absentee ballots (must be received by 8:00 P.M.) 
    May 20MUNICIPAL PRIMARY 
    May 27Last day for county election office to receive completed military and overseas absentee ballots (submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 P.M. on May 19) 
    August 1Last day to circulate and file nomination papers
    August 8Last day to file objections to nomination papers
    August 8Last day for withdrawal by candidates nominated by nomination papers
    August 11Last day for withdrawal by candidates nominated at the primary
    October 20Last day to REGISTER before the November election
    October 28Last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot
    November 4Last day for county election office to receive completed mail-in and civilian absentee ballots (must be received by 8:00 P.M.) 
    November 4MUNICIPAL ELECTION
    November 12Last day for county election office to receive completed military and overseas absentee ballots (submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 P.M. on November 3) 