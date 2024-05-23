Upcoming Elections

May 20, 2025, is the Primary Election
- Polls are open on election day from 7 A.M. - 8 P.M.
- Last day to register to vote: May 5, 2025
- Last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot: May 13, 2025
- Learn about Primary Elections
Nov. 4, 2025, is the Municipal Election
- Polls are open on election day from 7 A.M. - 8 P.M.
- Last day to register to vote: Oct. 20, 2025
- Last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot: Oct. 28, 2025
- Learn about Municipal Elections
Important Dates for the 2025 Pennsylvania Elections
All dates in this calendar are subject to change without notice.
Download the 2025 Pennsylvania Election Important Dates (PDF)
Date
Event
|February 18
|First day to circulate and file nomination petitions
|March 11
|Last day to circulate and file nomination petitions
|March 12
|First day to circulate and file nomination papers
|March 18
|Last day to file objections to nomination petitions
|March 26
|Last day for withdrawal by candidates who filed nomination petitions
|May 5
|Last day to REGISTER before the primary
|May 13
|Last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot
|May 20
|Last day for county election office to receive completed mail-in and civilian absentee ballots (must be received by 8:00 P.M.)
|May 20
|MUNICIPAL PRIMARY
|May 27
|Last day for county election office to receive completed military and overseas absentee ballots (submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 P.M. on May 19)
|August 1
|Last day to circulate and file nomination papers
|August 8
|Last day to file objections to nomination papers
|August 8
|Last day for withdrawal by candidates nominated by nomination papers
|August 11
|Last day for withdrawal by candidates nominated at the primary
|October 20
|Last day to REGISTER before the November election
|October 28
|Last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot
|November 4
|Last day for county election office to receive completed mail-in and civilian absentee ballots (must be received by 8:00 P.M.)
|November 4
|MUNICIPAL ELECTION
|November 12
|Last day for county election office to receive completed military and overseas absentee ballots (submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 P.M. on November 3)