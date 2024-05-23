Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Professional Members: 

    Christopher, John
    8/30/23 - 8/30/26 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Derr, Amber (Chairperson)
    8/30/23 - 8/30/26 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    McAndrew, Michael
    11/8/21 - 11/8/24 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Seright, Charles
    02/09/22-02/09/25 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Vacant, Position Open

     

    Public Members


    Vacant, Position Open

    Vacant, Position Open

    Vacant, Position Open

     

    Designees:

    Gavin, Patrick (Secretary)
    Bureau of Consumer Protection

    Claggett, Arion R.
    Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs

     

    USQ=Until Successor Qualifies

    QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Six members of the board.

    6 Barbers 
    3 Public Members 
    1 Consumer Protection 
    1 Commissioner