Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    The State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy opened in July 1993 as a medium-security level male institution.

    Facility Information

    Number of Acres Inside Perimeter: 67

    Number of Acres Outside Perimeter: 155

    Number of Operational Structures (inside and outside of perimeter): 35

    Number of Housing Units: 11

    Special Features: Residential Treatment Unit (RTU), Therapeutic Communities (TC), Restricted Housing Unit (RHU), Diversionary Treatment Unit (DTU)

    Total Number of Full-Time Employees: 644

    Inmate Information

    Inmate PopulationCurrent Inmate Population

    PA Correctional Industries: PCI at SCI Mahanoy operates a regional commissary distribution center serving nine institutions in the eastern part of Pennsylvania supplying a variety of items for the inmate population to purchase. PCI currently employs 90 inmates on one shift.

    Community Work Program: The SCI Mahanoy CWP crew collects litter from local roads.

    Reentry Service Office: In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

    Academic Education

    • Adult Basic Education
    • Business Cluster
    • GED
    • Adult Literacy
    • English as a Second Language
    • Post-Secondary Education

    Vocational Programs

    • Custodial Maintenance (OSHA)
    • Carpentry
    • Flagger
    • NCCER
    • CDL
    • Warehouse Operations
    • Barber

    Inmate Programs

    • Life Skills
    • Reading to Your Children
    • Money Smart
    • Pathways to Success
    • Violence Prevention
    • Thinking for a Change
    • Cognitive Behavioral Intervention-Interpersonal Violence
    • Back on Track-TPV
    • Substance Use and Disorder
    • Therapeutic Community
    • Seeking Safety
    • Parenting
    • Long-term Offenders Group
    • SMART Recovery
    • AA Groups
    • Sex Offender Programming

    Facility Address

    301 Grey Line Drive
    Frackville, PA  17931
    (570) 773-2158

    Inmate Mail Address

    Smart Communications/PADOC
    Inmate Name/Inmate Number
    Institution
    PO Box 33028
    St Petersburg, FL 33733

    Leadership

    Superintendent: Bernadette Mason

    Deputy Superintendent for Centralized Services: Thomas Sokaloski

    Deputy Superintendent for Facilities Management: Jeffrey Eyer

    Business Manager: Amanda Cromyak

    Superintendent's Assistant: Jennifer Mahally