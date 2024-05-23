The State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy opened in July 1993 as a medium-security level male institution.

Facility Information

Number of Acres Inside Perimeter: 67

Number of Acres Outside Perimeter: 155

Number of Operational Structures (inside and outside of perimeter): 35



Number of Housing Units: 11



Special Features: Residential Treatment Unit (RTU), Therapeutic Communities (TC), Restricted Housing Unit (RHU), Diversionary Treatment Unit (DTU)



Total Number of Full-Time Employees: 644

Inmate Information

Inmate Population: Current Inmate Population

PA Correctional Industries: PCI at SCI Mahanoy operates a regional commissary distribution center serving nine institutions in the eastern part of Pennsylvania supplying a variety of items for the inmate population to purchase. PCI currently employs 90 inmates on one shift.

Community Work Program: The SCI Mahanoy CWP crew collects litter from local roads.

Reentry Service Office: In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

Academic Education

Adult Basic Education

Business Cluster

GED

Adult Literacy

English as a Second Language

Post-Secondary Education

Vocational Programs

Custodial Maintenance (OSHA)

Carpentry

Flagger

NCCER

CDL

Warehouse Operations

Barber

Inmate Programs

