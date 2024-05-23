Skip to agency navigation
    The State Correctional Institution at Frackville is located in Ryan Twp. of Schuylkill County. It was officially dedicated on April 16, 1987.  The Facility is one of twenty-three Correctional Facilities and one Motivational Boot Camp.

    Facility Information

    Number of Acres Inside Perimeter:  35

    Number of Acres Outside Perimeter: 174

    Number of Operational Structures (inside and outside of perimeter):  15

    Number of Housing Units:  6

    Housing units consist of both cells and dormitory-style housing.

    Special Features: Behavioral Management Unit

    Average Number of Full-Time Employees:  442

    Inmate Information

    Inmate PopulationCurrent Inmate Population

    PA Correctional Industries: The PCI laundry shop employs 60 inmates and six staff members. The shop picks up, sorts, washes, dries, folds irons and returns laundry for local DOC facilities and other government partners.

    Community Work Program Projects: The SCI Frackville CWP crew performs various jobs in the community, including cleaning up parks and roadways and painting buildings.

    Reentry Service Office: In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

    Academic Education

    • Adult Basic Education
    • Pre-GED
    • GED
    • Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma

    Vocational Programs

    • Custodial Maintenance
    • Building Trades
    • NCCER Construction Safety Orientation
    • OSHA 10-hour Safety Certification
    • Business Program
    • ICDL and NOCTI Certifications
    • Barber

    Inmate Programs

    • Parenting
    • Reading to your Children
    • Sex Offender
    • Pre-Vocational Skills Class
    • Back on Track Inside
    • Money Smart Program
    • Therapeutic Community
    • Parole Violator
    • Outpatient Therapy Group
    • Dual Diagnosis
    • AA/NA/SOS Support Meetings
    • Thinking for a Change
    • Act 143 Victim Awareness
    • Violence Prevention
    • Batterer’s Intervention
    • Mental Health (MH) Education
    • MH Management
    • MH Peer Support
    • MH Community Reentry Group
    • Dual Diagnosis Group
    • MH Support Group for Recent Psychiatric Commitment Returns

    Facility Address

    1111 Altamont Boulevard
    Frackville, PA  17931-2699
    (570) 874-4516

    Inmate Mail Address

    Smart Communications/PADOC
    Inmate Name/Inmate Number
    Institution
    PO Box 33028
    St Petersburg, FL 33733

    Leadership

    Superintendent: Kathy Brittain

    Deputy Superintendent for Centralized Services: Shawn Kephart

    Deputy Superintendent for Facilities Management: Vacant

    Business Manager: Amanda Cromyak

    Superintendent's Assistant: Beth Lazusky