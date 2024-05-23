The State Correctional Institution at Frackville is located in Ryan Twp. of Schuylkill County. It was officially dedicated on April 16, 1987. The Facility is one of twenty-three Correctional Facilities and one Motivational Boot Camp.

Facility Information

Number of Acres Inside Perimeter: 35

Number of Acres Outside Perimeter: 174

Number of Operational Structures (inside and outside of perimeter): 15

Number of Housing Units: 6

Housing units consist of both cells and dormitory-style housing.

Special Features: Behavioral Management Unit

Average Number of Full-Time Employees: 442

Inmate Information

Inmate Population: Current Inmate Population

PA Correctional Industries: The PCI laundry shop employs 60 inmates and six staff members. The shop picks up, sorts, washes, dries, folds irons and returns laundry for local DOC facilities and other government partners.

Community Work Program Projects: The SCI Frackville CWP crew performs various jobs in the community, including cleaning up parks and roadways and painting buildings.

Reentry Service Office: In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

Academic Education

Adult Basic Education

Pre-GED

GED

Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma

Vocational Programs



Custodial Maintenance

Building Trades

NCCER Construction Safety Orientation

OSHA 10-hour Safety Certification

Business Program

ICDL and NOCTI Certifications

Barber

Inmate Programs