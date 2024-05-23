Skip to agency navigation
    SCI Camp Hill opened on March 1, 1941, as the Pennsylvania Industrial School at White Hill for Young Offenders. In 1959, the institution was officially renamed the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill. In 1977, the Department established the facility as the Diagnostic and Classification Center for the Central Region. In 1990, SCI Camp Hill became the sole Diagnostic and Classification Center for all males entering the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

    Facility Information

    Number of Acres Inside Perimeter: 52.5

    Number of Acres Outside Perimeter: 711.7

    Number of Operational Structures (inside and outside of perimeter): 44

    Number of Housing Units: 20

    Special Features: This facility serves as the central diagnostic and classification center for all male inmates entering the state prison system. This facility also has a diversionary treatment unit (DTU), mental health unit (MHU), a residential treatment unit (RTU), Intensive Management Unit (IMU) Management Control Unit (MCU) Youthful Offender Program (YOP) and Special Observation and Assessment Unit (SOAU).

    Average Number of Employees: 980

    Inmate Information

    Inmate PopulationCurrent Inmate Population

    Reentry Service Office: In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

    Community Work Program: The SCI Camp Hill CWP serves the community through landscaping.

    Academic Education

    • GED
    • Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma
    • Adult Basic Education
    • Special Education

    Vocational Programs

    • HVAC
    • Barber
    • Print Shop
    • Graphic Arts
    • OSHA
    • Flagger
    • Ward Flex

    Inmate Programs

    • Money Smart
    • Pathways to Success
    • Act 143 Victim Awareness
    • Impact of Crime
    • Business Education
    • Inside/Out Dads
    • Stress Reduction
    • Anger Management
    • Seeking Safety
    • Coping and Adjustment
    • Certified Peer Specialists
    • SUD Programs
    • Batterer's Group
    • Co-Occurring Outpatient

    Facility Address

    2500 Lisburn Road
    Camp Hill, PA 17011
    (717) 737-4531

    Facility Mail Address

    P.O. Box 8837
    2500 Lisburn Road
    Camp Hill, PA 17001​

    Inmate Mail Address

    Smart Communications/PADOC
    Inmate Name/Inmate Number
    Institution
    PO Box 33028
    St Petersburg, FL 33733

    Leadership

    Superintendent: Michael Gourley

    Deputy Superintendent for Centralized Services: Jennifer McClelland

    Deputy Superintendent for Facilities Management: Jason Albert

    Deputy Superintendent for Diagnostic Center:  Lindsy Kendall

    Business Manager: Brad Basehore

    Superintendent's Assistant: Tonya Heist