SCI Camp Hill opened on March 1, 1941, as the Pennsylvania Industrial School at White Hill for Young Offenders. In 1959, the institution was officially renamed the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill. In 1977, the Department established the facility as the Diagnostic and Classification Center for the Central Region. In 1990, SCI Camp Hill became the sole Diagnostic and Classification Center for all males entering the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.
Facility Information
Number of Acres Inside Perimeter: 52.5
Number of Acres Outside Perimeter: 711.7
Number of Operational Structures (inside and outside of perimeter): 44
Number of Housing Units: 20
Special Features: This facility serves as the central diagnostic and classification center for all male inmates entering the state prison system. This facility also has a diversionary treatment unit (DTU), mental health unit (MHU), a residential treatment unit (RTU), Intensive Management Unit (IMU) Management Control Unit (MCU) Youthful Offender Program (YOP) and Special Observation and Assessment Unit (SOAU).
Average Number of Employees: 980
Inmate Information
Inmate Population: Current Inmate Population
Reentry Service Office: In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.
Community Work Program: The SCI Camp Hill CWP serves the community through landscaping.
Academic Education
- GED
- Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma
- Adult Basic Education
- Special Education
Vocational Programs
- HVAC
- Barber
- Print Shop
- Graphic Arts
- OSHA
- Flagger
- Ward Flex
Inmate Programs
- Money Smart
- Pathways to Success
- Act 143 Victim Awareness
- Impact of Crime
- Business Education
- Inside/Out Dads
- Stress Reduction
- Anger Management
- Seeking Safety
- Coping and Adjustment
- Certified Peer Specialists
- SUD Programs
- Batterer's Group
- Co-Occurring Outpatient
Facility Address
2500 Lisburn Road
Camp Hill, PA 17011
(717) 737-4531
Facility Mail Address
P.O. Box 8837
2500 Lisburn Road
Camp Hill, PA 17001
Inmate Mail Address
Smart Communications/PADOC
Inmate Name/Inmate Number
Institution
PO Box 33028
St Petersburg, FL 33733
Leadership
Superintendent: Michael Gourley
Deputy Superintendent for Centralized Services: Jennifer McClelland
Deputy Superintendent for Facilities Management: Jason Albert
Deputy Superintendent for Diagnostic Center: Lindsy Kendall
Business Manager: Brad Basehore
Superintendent's Assistant: Tonya Heist