The State Correctional Institution at Albion was built by a cooperative effort between state and county governments in which the Erie County Prison Authority built the prison on a fast-track basis to accommodate quick expansion of the system. This prison is one of five prototypical state prisons dedicated in 1993. SCI Albion was accredited by the American Correctional Association in 1996 and has successfully achieved reaccreditation every three years since that time.

Facility Information

Number of Acres Inside Perimeter: 56

Number of Acres Outside Perimeter: 290

Number of Operational Structures (inside and outside of perimeter): 25

Number of Housing Units: 10

Housing units consist of both cells and dormitory-style housing.

Special Features: Serves as the Regional Training Facility

Average Number of Full-Time Employees: 605

Inmate Information

Inmate Population: Current Inmate Population

PA Correctional Industries: The Correctional Industries Commissary Distribution Center began operation in November 2010, and services seven assigned state prisons by providing bagged inmate commissary services. The Commissary Distribution Center processes, packs and ships orders to their assigned prisons and employs more than 80 inmates.

Community Work Program: The Community Work Program cleans up litter along the highway and assists with community projects.

Reentry Service Office: In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

Academic Education

30 different academic areas of study, including GED and Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma (CSSD) classes

Vocational Programs

Custodial Maintenance

Warehouse/Material Handling

Cosmetology

Inmate Programs

General Population Therapeutic Community

Neurodevelopmental Residential Treatment Unit (NRTU)

Residential Treatment Unit and Special Needs Unit

Voluntary Groups

Inside-Out

Seeking Safety

Juvenile Lifers Group

Impact of Crime

Inside-Out Dads

Felons R Fathers 2

Mental Health Education

Character Development

SOP Support and Grief Share

Mandatory Programs