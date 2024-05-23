Skip to agency navigation
    The State Correctional Institution at Albion was built by a cooperative effort between state and county governments in which the Erie County Prison Authority built the prison on a fast-track basis to accommodate quick expansion of the system. This prison is one of five prototypical state prisons dedicated in 1993. SCI Albion was accredited by the American Correctional Association in 1996 and has successfully achieved reaccreditation every three years since that time.

    Facility Information

    Number of Acres Inside Perimeter:  56

    Number of Acres Outside Perimeter: 290

    Number of Operational Structures (inside and outside of perimeter):  25

    Number of Housing Units:  10

    Housing units consist of both cells and dormitory-style housing.

    Special Features:  Serves as the Regional Training Facility

    Average Number of Full-Time Employees:  605

    Inmate Information

    Inmate PopulationCurrent Inmate Population

    PA Correctional Industries: The Correctional Industries Commissary Distribution Center began operation in November 2010, and services seven assigned state prisons by providing bagged inmate commissary services. The Commissary Distribution Center processes, packs and ships orders to their assigned prisons and employs more than 80 inmates.

    Community Work Program: The Community Work Program cleans up litter along the highway and assists with community projects.

    Reentry Service Office: In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

    Academic Education

    30 different academic areas of study, including GED and Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma (CSSD) classes

    Vocational Programs

    • Custodial Maintenance
    • Warehouse/Material Handling
    • Cosmetology

    Inmate Programs

    • General Population Therapeutic Community
    • Neurodevelopmental Residential Treatment Unit (NRTU)
    • Residential Treatment Unit and Special Needs Unit

    Voluntary Groups

    • Inside-Out
    • Seeking Safety
    • Juvenile Lifers Group
    • Impact of Crime
    • Inside-Out Dads
    • Felons R Fathers 2
    • Mental Health Education
    • Character Development
    • SOP Support and Grief Share

    Mandatory Programs

    • Violence Prevention (High and Moderate Intensity)
    • CBI-IPV
    • Medlin Sex Offender Program
    • Booster, Therapeutic Community, Outpatient SUD, Co-Occurring Outpatient

    Facility Address

    10745 Route 18
    Albion, PA  16475-0001
    (814) 756-5778

    Inmate Mail Address

    Smart Communications/PADOC
    Inmate Name/Inmate Number
    Institution
    PO Box 33028
    St Petersburg, FL 33733

    Leadership

    Superintendent: Patricia Thompson

    Deputy Superintendent for Centralized Services: Kurt Suesser

    Deputy Superintendent for Facilities Management: Paul Brocklehurst

    Business Manager: Melissa Newhart

    Superintendent's Assistant: Michele Tharp