What happens to my photographs when they arrive at Smart Communications?

Upon arriving at Smart Communications the mail containing photographs will be opened and scanned into an electronic document. The electronic document will be made available to the facility mailroom for printing. The mail containing photographs will then be printed and delivered to the inmate by the facility mailroom. The original mail containing photographs will be securely stored for 45 days. At the end of this 45 day period the photos will be securely destroyed.

Can photographs sent to Smart Communications be returned to the sender once its' been processed?

No. All general incoming correspondence and photographs will be destroyed after the 45-day retention unless otherwise instructed by DOC.

What type of paper will photos be printed on?

Standard 8 ½ by 11 copy paper. Photos will be printed in color.

Will photographs from outside vendors like FreePrints or ShutterFly be permitted?

Yes. Photos from outside vendors are permitted. Photo orders from outside vendors are also limited to 25 photos per mailing and all photo orders must be sent to the Smart Communications address. The DOC recommends using the following address format for photos that are ordered from an outside vendor:

Inmate Name, Inmate Number

PO Box 33028

St Petersburg, Florida 33733

Why is the address for photographs from outside vendors different from photographs sent from a home address?

The DOC experiences a lot of issues with the way outside photo vendors print their address labels. Although the person ordering the publication enters the full and correct address information photo vendors frequently cut the inmates name/inmate number out of the label. Photo vendors do this because they have a character restraint for their address label. Smart Communications is unable to process a mailing that does not have the inmates name and number on it. To ensure your photos ordered from outside vendors are accepted, please use the abbreviated form of the Smart Communications address listed above.

What happens if I send a mailing which contains more than 25 photographs?

Photographs are limited to 25 per mailing. Any mailing containing more than 25 photos will be denied in its entirety by the facility mailroom. Upon this denial if the inmate wishes to appeal they have 15 working days to notify the Facility Manager in writing, in accordance with the DC-ADM 804 Inmate Grievance System policy. If the inmate does not wish to appeal they can forward a cash slip with an addressed envelope to the mailroom within 15 working days from the denial to have the publication mailed out of the facility to friend or family member. Otherwise, the photo book will be destroyed.

What happens if my photographs are denied because of content?

At the facility, each photo will be inspected to ensure the photos comply with DOC policy – specifically, photographs containing obscenity, explicit sexual material or nudity, as outlined in Section 2 of the DC-ADM 803 Inmate Mail and Incoming Publications are prohibited. If a mailing contains at least one prohibited photo, the entire mailing will be denied. Upon this denial if the inmate wishes to appeal they have 15 working days to notify the Facility Manager in writing, in accordance with the DC-ADM 804 Inmate Grievance System policy. If the inmate does not wish to appeal they can forward a cash slip with an addressed envelope to the mailroom within 15 working days from the denial to have the publication mailed out of the facility. Otherwise, the photobook will be destroyed.

Can I send a photo book instead of photographs?

Yes, please scroll down to the photo book portion of this webpage for more information about the DOC's photo books policies and procedures.

I accidentally sent photographs to the Security Processing Center address, not the Smart Communications address, what will happen to my photographs?

All photographs need to be sent to the DOC's third party mail vendor Smart Communications. Photographs sent to the Security Processing Center will be processed through to the facility where the inmate is located. Upon arriving at the facility mailroom the photographs will be denied and confiscated. Upon this denial if the inmate wishes to appeal they have 15 working days to notify the Facility Manager in writing, in accordance with the DC-ADM 804 Inmate Grievance System policy. If the inmate does not wish to appeal they can forward a cash slip with an addressed envelope to the mailroom within 15 working days from the denial to have the publication mailed out of the facility to a friend or family member. Otherwise, the photo book will be destroyed

I sent mail containing photographs to an inmate through Smart Communications; however, the inmate never received the photographs. What should I do?

You should reach out to the prison mailroom. Please provide the following information in your email: