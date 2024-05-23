Read the latest edition of All Paws on Deck, the official newsletter of the DOC's puppy programs

Dog training programs began in the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections in 2001 when Canine Partners for Life partnered with SCI Cambridge Springs. Since then they have expanded to nearly each state prison in Pennsylvania.

There are two main types of canine programs in PA: service dog training and adoption training. For service dog training, incarcerated handlers work with partner programs to raise puppies to become service dogs for individuals with physical or cognitive disabilities. For adoption training, handlers work with puppies and dogs from local rescues and train them in socialization and obedience to make them more adoptable.



Whatever puppy program you encounter, you will be able to witness the benefits to the staff, inmates and the community alike!

State Program List

Canine Partners for Life ​SCI

​Year Started

​Program Purpose

​Benner Township

​2022

​Service Dogs

​Greene

​2014

Service Dogs​ ​Laurel Highlands

​2015

​Service Dogs

​Muncy

​2003

​Service Dogs

​Somerset

​2015

Service Dogs​

Animal Friends SCI

​Year Started

​Program Purpose

​Fayette

​2017

​Adoption

United Disabilities Services ​SCI

​Year Started

​Program Purpose

​Houtzdale

​2015

​Service Dogs

New Hope Assistance Dogs ​SCI

​Year Started

​Program Purpose

​Pine Grove

​2018

Service Dogs​ ​Mercer

​2023

​Service Dogs

​Waymart

​2018

Service Dogs​

DAWGS Prison Program ​SCI

​Year Started

​Program Purpose

​Frackville

​2016

​Adoption

​Mahanoy

​2016

​Adoption

HOPE - Hounds of Prison Education ​SCI

​Year Started

​Program Purpose

​Frackville

​2016

​Adoption

​Mahanoy

​2016

​Adoption

Michael's Mission/Anthony's Balanced Canine Training Center SCI

​Year Started

​Program Purpose

Forest

​2016

​Adoption

America's VetDogs SCI

​Year Started

​Program Purpose

Dallas

2016

​Service Dogs

Mommy & Me Rescue SCI

​Year Started

​Program Purpose

Coal Township

2014

​Adoption

Villalobos Rescue Center ​SCI

​Year Started

​Program Purpose

​Rockview

​2022

​Adoption

Rescue Pets Serving Vets SCI Year Started Program Purpose Waymart 2024 Adoption