The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission

Welcome to PHMC!
Created in 1945, the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission is responsible for the collection, conservation, and interpretation of Pennsylvania's historic heritage, which we accomplish through the Pennsylvania State Archives, the State Museum of Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Trails of History (historic sites and museums), the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office, and the Bureau of Management Services.
PHMC invites you, the virtual visitor, to search the commission's digital collections. Fill out the branches of your family tree by exploring Ancestry PA. Plan your weekend with the help of PHMC's Events calendar. Get in touch with your inner Pennsylvanian!
-
PHMC Awards More Than $150,000 to Preserve and Make Accessible Significant Historical and Archival Records Across Pennsylvania
-
PHMC Announces Pennsylvania Military Museum Modernization and Capital Project
-
Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission Announces Revitalized Marker Program
-
State Museum of Pennsylvania Announces Call for Entries for Art of the State 2025
-
PHMC Announces Flagship Niagara to Sail for First Shipyard Visit