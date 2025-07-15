Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) today announced that the application window is now open for its Cultural and Historical Support Grants. Subject to the availability of funding, this program offers meaningful support to eligible museums and historical societies across the Commonwealth.

"These Cultural and Historical Support Grants are vital to the health of Pennsylvania's cultural sector, allowing us to build upon the lessons and legacy of our past," said Andrea Lowery, Executive Director, PHMC. "These grants empower our museums and historical organizations to preserve our shared heritage, communicate our unique history, and offer enriching educational experiences for all Pennsylvanians. This investment not only strengthens our historical and cultural institutions but also boosts tourism and local economies throughout the state."

Applications must be submitted by midnight on Friday, August 22, 2025. Please note that all PHMC grant applications are now submitted through the Commonwealth’s Single Application for Assistance system . Detailed eligibility information and grant guidelines are available on the PHMC’s Cultural and Historical Support Grant website .

For questions regarding eligibility or the application process, please contact Rusty Baker, Executive Director of PA Museums, at (717) 909-4951 or c-rubaker@pa.gov . PA Museums is assisting PHMC with the administration of this grant program.

This marks the 13th year of the Cultural and Historical Support Grants program. This collaborative effort between PHMC and the state legislature has awarded nearly $26 million since its inception, significantly strengthening Pennsylvania’s vibrant cultural landscape.

Program Goals

The Cultural and Historical Support Grants Program aims to:

Strengthen the Pennsylvania museum community.

Provide general operating support to museums and official county historical societies not funded by other state agencies.

Allow applicants to determine and describe how they will use funds within the grant program's scope.

Maintain a fair and simple application process.

Achieve geographical balance in grant distribution.

Eligibility

The Cultural and Historical Support Grants Program is open to:

Eligible museums located in Pennsylvania with annual operating budgets exceeding $100,000 and at least one full-time professional staff member. The maximum award for museums is $65,000. Note: This grant is not available to museums eligible for support from other state agencies.

Official county historical societies, with awards up to $4,000.