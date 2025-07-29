Strasburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of General Services (DGS) held a groundbreaking ceremony to officially kick off construction of the new 16,000-square-foot, six-stall roundhouse at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania. This significant project marks a major step forward in preserving the state's rich railroad heritage.

Commonwealth officials and project leaders gathered to put shovels to dirt, symbolizing the beginning of this transformative endeavor. Dignitaries participating in the groundbreaking included Andrea Lowery, Executive Director, PHMC; Patrick Morrison, Director, Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania; Greg Kirk, Deputy Secretary, DGS; Dr. William Lewis, Commission and Vice Chair, PHMC; Randell Spackman, Commission, PHMC; David Dunn, Director Emeritus, Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania; Pat Browne, Secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.

The new roundhouse, designed by Erdy McHenry Architecture of Philadelphia, will feature a classic fan-shaped layout, incorporating brick, steel, and glass, along with a clerestory-style roof for natural lighting. Once completed, it will provide a climate-controlled environment for the long-term preservation and exhibition of six Pennsylvania Railroad historic steam locomotives, all listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The facility will also include a hard-surface, ADA-accessible pathway for easy visitor access and ample space for viewing and photographing exhibits.

"This roundhouse project is a monumental step forward for the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania and for preserving our state's rich industrial heritage," said Andrea Lowery, Executive Director, PHMC. "This project is about more than bricks and mortar, it's about preserving the stories and engineering marvels that helped to shape and build our Commonwealth.”

"Protecting these locomotives in a state-of-the-art facility ensures they can be enjoyed and studied by generations to come," said Reggie McNeil, Secretary, DGS. “We’re proud to work with PHMC and a homegrown Pennsylvania company to bring this vision to life so that we can ensure these historic locomotives are protected and accessible for all."

In conjunction with the roundhouse construction, the Museum’s 1928 Reading Company turntable will undergo complete refurbishment and updating. Tracks surrounding the turntable will be rebuilt, and enhanced safety fencing will be added around the turntable pit.

The Friends of the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania have spearheaded a "Ready For The Roundhouse" fundraising campaign, already raising over $300,000 to support restoration work associated with the locomotives that will be housed in the new structure.

Construction is anticipated to be completed by early 2027. During this construction period, the Museum’s outdoor yard will be closed to ensure the safety of all visitors.

About the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania

As a Smithsonian Affiliate, the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania is home to a world-class collection of more than 100 historic locomotives and railroad cars, a vast research library and archives, an immersive education center, a working restoration shop, distinctive special events and programs, and a Museum store.

The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission and is actively supported by the Friends of the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, a non-profit community-based organization. The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania is one of 23 historic sites and museums that make up the Pennsylvania Trails of History.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online or following us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram or LinkedIn.