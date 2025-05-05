All public sessions will begin at 10:00 am unless otherwise noted.
If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB.
The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110)
Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building. All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.
Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Real Estate Commission meeting
Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 903 359 109#
2025 Meeting Dates
- January 8
- February 11
- April 2
- May 14
- July 9
- August 5
- October 1
- November 12
2026 Meeting Dates
- January 7
- February 11
- March 23
- May 5
- June 30
- August 4
- September 16
- October 21
- December 8
Meeting Minutes
For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.
- February 1, 2023 (PDF)
- March 15, 2023 (PDF)
- April 27, 2023 (PDF)
- July 12, 2023 (PDF)
- August 15th, 2023 (PDF)
- October 3, 2023 (PDF)
- December 4, 2023 (PDF)
- January 17, 2024 (PDF)
- April 9, 2024 (PDF)
- May 22, 2024 (PDF)
- July 10, 2024 (PDF)
- August 20, 2024 (PDF)
- October 1, 2024 (PDF)
- October 28, 2024 (PDF)
- November 20, 2024 (PDF)
- January 8, 2025 (PDF)
- February 11, 2025 (PDF)
- April 2, 2025 (PDF)
- May 14, 2025 (PDF)
- July 9, 2025 (PDF)