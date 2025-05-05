All public sessions will begin at 10:00 ​​am unless otherwise noted.

If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB.



The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110)

Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building. All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.

Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Real Estate Commission meeting



Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 903 359 109#

Current Agenda(PDF)

2025 Meeting Dates



January 8

February 11

April 2



May 14



July 9



August 5



October 1



November 12

2026 Meeting Dates



January 7



February 11



March 23

May 5



June 30



August 4



September 16

​October 21

December 8

Meeting Minutes

For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.