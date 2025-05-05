The internet can be a helpful place to learn about health care. Through websites, videos, and even AI chatbots, Pennsylvanians can get general information about physical and mental health care.



But it is important to remember that in Pennsylvania, practicing specific professions can be done only by people with the proper licensing credentials. AI chatbots are no substitute for these trained and licensed human professionals.

Human professionals with the proper credentials can diagnose you, prescribe medications for you, serve as your mental health provider, and practice the profession they are licensed to provide.

AI chatbots can “hallucinate,” or get information wrong, and no AI chatbot is licensed to practice any health care profession in Pennsylvania. These chatbots can cause real harm by sharing incorrect or under-researched medical advice, or by telling the user they are an “expert” in some way.



If you’ve had any negative experience engaging with a chatbot providing unlicensed health care, or think this might be happening to someone else, the Pennsylvania Department of State wants to know. Our trained experts will review every complaint submitted and make sure the health and safety of Pennsylvanians remains protected.





