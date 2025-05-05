All public sessions will begin at 10:30 am unless otherwise noted.
If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB.
The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110
Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building. All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.
Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Board of Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists meeting
Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 353 943 491#
2025 Schedule
- January 30
- March 27
- May 15
- July 24
- September 18
- November 13
2026 Schedule
- January 14
- March 18
- May 20
- July 22
- September 23
- December 2
Meeting Minutes
For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.