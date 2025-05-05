All public sessions will begin at 10:30 am unless otherwise noted.

If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB​.

The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110​

Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building. All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.

Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Board of Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists meeting

Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 353 943 491#

Current Agenda (PDF)

2025 Schedule

January 30



March 27



May 15



July 24



September 18



November 13

2026 Schedule

January 14



March 18



May 20



July 22



September 23



December 2​

Meeting Minutes

For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.