    Resources and Documents for Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists

    Find the Engineers, Land Surveyors, Geologists Board forms and resources you need to apply, renew, or update your license.

    The Professional Licensure Applications below are for individuals who have already passed both the Fundamentals and Principles/Practices examinations for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists and already hold Professional Licensure in another State or Jurisdiction:

    • Professional Engineer Licensure Application
    • Pennsylvania State Specific Land Surveyor Exam Application
    • Professional Geologist Licensure Application

    Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.

    Note:  Please allow approximately 4 to 6 weeks for initial review of your application.

    You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.

     

    Additional Documents & Resources

    Note:  As a result of document fraud and in an effort to protect its licensees, the Board will only provide direct source verification of your license to another state licensing agency.