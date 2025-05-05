The Professional Licensure Applications below are for individuals who have already passed both the Fundamentals and Principles/Practices examinations for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists and already hold Professional Licensure in another State or Jurisdiction:

Professional Engineer Licensure Application

Pennsylvania State Specific Land Surveyor Exam Application

Professional Geologist Licensure Application

Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.

Note: Please allow approximately 4 to 6 weeks for initial review of your application.

You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.

Additional Documents & Resources

Note: As a result of document fraud and in an effort to protect its licensees, the Board will only provide direct source verification of your license to another state licensing agency.