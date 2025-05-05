Skip to agency navigation
    Announcements from the State Registration Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists

    Check the latest Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists Board news, updates, and notices that may affect your license or your practice.

    Engineer/Survey Work Experience No Longer Coupled with Training/Intern Certificate Issue Date:

    Act 32 of 2024

    Engineer Intern (EI) Certificate Reminder:

    It is the responsibility of the applicant to apply for the EI. Applicants must show satisfactory evidence of graduation from an approved engineering curriculum of four or more years or eight years of progressive experience approximating the education obtained through an approved engineering curriculum, to obtain the EI. The date of issuance of the EI will be the date the completed EI application – including proof of graduation when applicable – is processed.

    Information

    Seal Information

    ASBOG Professional Geologists Exam Resource Page

    Continuing Education Provisions (PDF)

    ​50 State Comparison Report: A Comparison of State Occupational Licensure Requirement and Processes

    Act 6 of 2018 Notice to All Licensees, Registrants, Certificate Holders & Permit Holders (PDF)

    Notice - Act 65 Of 2023 Expungement Provisions (PDF)​

    Retired-Status FAQ (PDF)

     

    Elder Abuse Prevention Guides

    Elder Financial Abuse (PDF)