​License Renewal Cycle and Fees

Licenses expire September 30 of every odd-numbered year. Section 4.5 of the Engineer, Land Surveyor and Geologist Registration Law requires the completion of at least 24 PDH, as a condition for licensure renewal.

The board emails renewal notices two to three months prior to the license expiration date. Notices are emailed to the most recent address the licensee has reported to the Board. The Postal Service does not forward licenses.

​Professional Engineer ​- $100.00

​Professional Geologist ​- $100.00

​Professional Land Surveyor - ​$100.00

If your license has expired, you can now reactivate online by logging into your PALS account and clicking on the REQUEST button to the left of your license number.

The requirements for reactivation of licensure status are found in

§37.18 of the board's regulations.

Continuing Education

In order to help safeguard life, health and property and to promote the public safety, the practice of professional engineering, professional land surveying and professional geology in this Commonwealth requires continuing professional competency.



Section 4.5(b) of the Engineer, Land Surveyor and Geologist Registration Law requires that each licensee shall be required to meet the continuing professional competency requirements as a condition for licensure renewal. The Board does not maintain a listing of continuing professional competency activities that may be available.



The Board does not provide preapproval for any continuing professional competency activities, courses or providers.

PDH Breakdown (PDF)​

Continuing Professional Competency Law Provisions (PDF)

Continuing Professional Competency General Guidelines (PDF)

Continuing Professional Competency Activity Log (PDF)