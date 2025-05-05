All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.

If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB​.

The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110​

Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building. All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.

Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Architect Licensure Board Meeting

Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 794 936 035#

Additional board meetings may be scheduled as needed.

Agenda for Upcoming Meeting (PDF)

​2025

January 9

March 19

May 16

July 10

September 11

November 7​​

​2026



January 8



March 12



May 14



July 9



September 10

November 12

Meeting Minutes

For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.