All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.
If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB.
The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110
Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building. All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.
Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Architect Licensure Board Meeting
Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 794 936 035#
Additional board meetings may be scheduled as needed.
Agenda for Upcoming Meeting (PDF)
2025
- January 9
- March 19
- May 16
- July 10
- September 11
- November 7
2026
- January 8
- March 12
- May 14
- July 9
- September 10
- November 12
Meeting Minutes
For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.