ARE Rolling Clock Policy Update - May 1st, 2023

On May 1, 2023, NCARB’s new score validity policy went into effect, basing the validity of passed Architect Registration Examination® (ARE®) divisions on exam versions. The former rolling clock policy, requiring that all parts of the ARE® be passed within five years, is incorporated in the State Architects Licensure Board’s (Board) regulations and can only be removed through the regulatory process. However, on March 28, 2023, the Board voted to waive its regulation at 49 Pa. Code § 9.46(b), requiring applicants to comply with the rolling clock policy, while the Board ushers a regulation through the regulatory process. As such, all Pennsylvania applicants will be able to benefit from the new score validity policy while the Board promulgates a regulation to remove the rolling clock policy from the Board’s regulations.

​50 State Comparison Report: A Comparison of State Occupational Licensure Requirement and Processes



ACT 6 OF 2018 Notice to All Licensees, Registrants, Certificate Holders & Permit Holders (PDF)

Elder Financial Abuse (PDF)

Notice - Act 65 Of 2023 Expungement Provisions (PDF)​