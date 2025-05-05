Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.
That includes:
- Architect Registration/ARE Approval Application
- Reciprocal Licensing Application
- Application for Firm Registration
- Request for Certification of Licensure
- Request for Changes to an Individual License
Additional Forms
Amendment Application for Firm Registration (PDF)
Note: As a result of document fraud and in an effort to protect its licensees, the Board will only provide direct source verification of your license to another state licensing agency.