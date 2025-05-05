Professional Members:
Bates, William J. (President)
11/13/24 - 11/13/28 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Birl, Jason
06/04/25 - 06/04/29 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
DeYoung, Richard
06/04/25 - 06/04/29 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Dress, Nicole M.
06/04/25 - 06/04/29 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Endler, Patrick (Secretary)
10/9/24 - 10/9/28 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Johns, Michael (Vice President)
02/09/2022-02/09/2026 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Vacant, Position Open
Registered Architect
Vacant, Position Open
Interior Designer
Public Members:
Vacant, Position Open
Vacant, Position Open
Designees:
Miller, Seth. (Consumer Protection)
Office of Attorney General
Bureau of Consumer Protection
Claggett, Arion R.
Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs
USQ=Until Successor Qualifies
QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Seven members
7 Architects
1 Interior Designer
2 Public Members
1 Consumer Protection
1 Commissioner