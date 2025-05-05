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    Professional Members:

    Bates, William J. (President)
    11/13/24 - 11/13/28 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term

    Birl, Jason
    06/04/25 - 06/04/29 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    DeYoung, Richard
    06/04/25 - 06/04/29 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Dress, Nicole M.
    06/04/25 - 06/04/29 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Endler, Patrick (Secretary)
    10/9/24 - 10/9/28 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Johns, Michael (Vice President)
    02/09/2022-02/09/2026 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Vacant, Position Open
    Registered Architect

    Vacant, Position Open
    Interior Designer

     

    Public Members:

    Vacant, Position Open

    Vacant, Position Open

     

    Designees:

    Miller, Seth. (Consumer Protection)
    Office of Attorney General
    Bureau of Consumer Protection

    Claggett, Arion R.
    Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs

     


    USQ=Until Successor Qualifies

    QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Seven members

    7 Architects
    1 Interior Designer
    2 Public Members
    1 Consumer Protection
    1 Commissioner