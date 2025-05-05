Overview
The Creative Business Loan Fund supports affordable, flexible financing to small, creative businesses across the commonwealth. Inspiration for creation of this fund stemmed from the awareness of a growing need for financial support for creative small businesses, which are important drivers of employment and economic vibrancy.
The program encourages the participation of interested creative businesses located in communities across the commonwealth, including those located in low-income communities, urban, suburban, and rural communities.
How to apply for a creative business loan
The Creative Business Loan Fund is administered through the Council on the Arts' Loan Fund partners:
Apply through the Loan Fund partner that serves the PA county where you operate your business.
Our Loan Fund Partners
Apply through Bridgeway Capital if your business is located in one of these counties:
Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Fulton, Greene, Hundington, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Somerset, Venango, Warren, Washington, and Westmoreland.
Apply through Finanta (formerly Community First Fund) if your business is located in one of these counties:
Adams, Berks, Bradford, Chester, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Franklin, Juniata, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lower Bucks, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montgomery, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Pike, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne, Wyoming, or York
Frequently asked questions
- working capital;
- equipment purchases;
- renovations to retail, production, or office space;
- and, in limited cases, building acquisitions.
Under the program's definition, creative businesses include:
- craft manufacturers
- arts schools
- architecture
- design and fabrication firms
- media companies
- visual and performing arts production agencies
Our loan fund partners are community development financial institutions (CDFIs), a particular type of that specialize in working with a variety of businesses and individuals.
CDFIs share a common goal of expanding economic opportunity in low-income communities by providing access to financial products and services for local residents and businesses.
CDFIs can be banks, credit unions, loan funds, microloan funds, or venture capital providers. CDFIs are helping families finance their first homes, supporting community residents starting businesses, and investing in local health centers, schools, or community centers. CDFIs strive to foster economic opportunity and revitalize neighborhoods.
*Source: CDFIfund.gov