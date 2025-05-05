Program Update on the Availability of Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ Teaching Artist Residency Grants
Please see the following update:
As of August 31, 2026, funding available through Pennsylvania Creative Industries' Teaching Artist Residency program will discontinue statewide. This information is being shared now to help with planning and budgetary activities going forward.
Background
Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ governing Council recently adopted a new strategic plan, alongside an updated agency mission to empower, connect, and amplify creatives and creative industries and their contributions to Pennsylvania’s communities, economy, and workforce. The agency vision is that Pennsylvania becomes the national leader among states for creative communities, talent, and industries.
To maximize progress on its mission and ensure its work aligns with this, Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ Council adopted five key areas around which to focus its resources: asset development, workforce development, community development, visibility, and policy.
Looking Ahead
Over the coming months, Pennsylvania Creative Industries will be publishing new and expanded opportunities for the Commonwealth’s creative sector. You can sign up for news here and access new program guidelines on Pennsylvania Creative Industries’ website.
Questions
- For question regarding current teaching artist residency funding, contact the Arts in Education Partner organization in your region.
- For general questions regarding the Teaching Artist Residency program, contact Jamie Dunlap, PA Creative Industries’ Chief of Creative Catalysts & Lifelong Learning.
Program Overview
Arts in Education Residency grants support a teaching artist and a host site (for example a K-12 school, senior center, veterans' home, or medical facility) to provide the opportunity for a professional teaching artist (or artists) to work with small groups of learners on one or more long-term projects over a set period of time.
How to apply
- The organization or school that is interested in hosting the artist residency should apply for the grant.
- To apply for an Arts in Education (AIE) residency grant, contact the AIE partner organization (PDF) that serves the county where your organization or school is located.
- The PCA's AIE partner organizations recruit, select, train, place, and evaluate professional-quality teaching artists for residencies in school and community settings.
Eligibility
Pennsylvania schools, institutions, arts organizations, government agencies, local arts agencies, institutions of higher education and other not-for-profit, tax-exempt organizations with 501(c)(3) status are eligible for AIE funding.
Organizations receiving support through other funding areas of the PCA also are eligible to apply for Arts in Education funding.
Additional services
AIE partner organizations also provide professional development opportunities in arts in education for artists, community organizations and schools in the counties they serve.
To learn more about what AIE opportunities in your region, contact the AIE partner organization in your county.