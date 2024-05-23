The .gov means its official.

Spanish American War Records





Spanish American War Muster Rolls and Related Records, 1898 {#19.77}

Muster in and out rolls of Pennsylvania's Spanish American War regiments. The muster rolls provide name, rank, age, height, weight, complexion, hair and eye color, occupation, residence, marital status, signature of soldier, place of birth, and period of enlistment. Also found are the place mustered-in, period of enlistment, location of the station of general rendezvous, the number of miles traveled to reach the rendezvous, date of the muster and remarks. Information from the muster rolls are published in the Record of Pennsylvania Volunteers in the Spanish-American War, 1898, which serves as an index.

[Finding Aid] [Index]



Spanish American War Veterans' Compensation File, circa 1934 {#19.79}

Applications of Pennsylvania veterans who applied to the State of Pennsylvania for compensation under the Veterans' Compensation Act of 1934 for service in the Spanish American War, the China Relief Expedition, or in the Philippines or Guam. Applications provide names, races, legal residences on entry, current residences, where and when enlisted, places and dates of birth, names of dependents, units, dates of service, appointments or promotions, engagements involved in, dates of any wounds or injuries received, dates served overseas, and the dates and places of discharge.

[Finding Aid] [Digital Images - Ancestry.com and Ancestry.com PA]



Spanish American War Veterans' Compensation File for Soldiers' with Disapproved Residence, circa 1934 {#19.80}

Applications of Pennsylvania veterans who applied to the State of Pennsylvania for compensation under the Veterans' Compensation Act of 1934 for service in the Spanish American War, the China Relief Expedition, or in the Philippines or Guam whose claims were disapproved due to residence. Applications provide names, races, legal residences on entry, current residences, where and when enlisted, places and dates of birth, names of dependents, units, dates of service, appointments or promotions, engagements involved in, dates of any wounds or injuries received, dates served overseas, and the dates and places of discharge.

[Finding Aid] [Digital Images - Ancestry.com and Ancestry.com PA]

Spanish American War Veterans Card File of United States Volunteers, undated {#19.78}

A card file of Pennsylvania veterans of the U.S. Volunteers who participated in the Spanish-American War. Information found on the cards include name, race, residence, place and date of birth, date and place of enlistment, military organization to which attached, rank, and dates serving overseas in either Cuba or the Philippines.

[Finding Aid] [Digital Images]





