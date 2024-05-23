The .gov means its official.

Militia Resource Guide Overview

Introduction

From its inception in the Colonial era and its prominence in the Revolutionary War through the various wars and campaigns that the United States has engaged in, the militia filled a necessary niche in military service. Militia service in Pennsylvania dates from the first Associators organized by Benjamin Franklin in 1747 (although opposed by Quaker leaders in the province) which consisted of military unitscomprised of volunteers to meet temporary emergencies. The Pennsylvania Militia was recognized as officially being organized on March 17, 1777 through the first militia act. This established compulsory service which was phased out and replaced entirely with a volunteer system. The state, in an attempt to promote voluntary enrollment to reduce costs to the State, enforced a small fine on those able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 45 who were not part of a volunteer unity. Certain officials (federal and state) as well as ministers were usually excused from service and the imposed fee. Following the Civil War, the Postbellum period saw the transition from the Pennsylvania militia to the National Guard of Pennsylvania, later known as the Pennsylvania National Guard.

As early as 1788, volunteer companies were recognized by law when "it was provided that forty volunteers from any battalion might form a company if they were willing to equip and uniform themselves." Prior to 1793, a battalion was the largest formation possible in the militia. Later, regiments, brigades, and divisions were created with companies still maintaining the smallest unit of men. Soldiers were placed according to county and were given county numbers for identification; later, in 1799, state numbers were used when brigades began to be composed of volunteers from multiple counties. The formation of militia companies was strongly encouraged after legislation removed the restrictions limiting the number of volunteer companies allowed in a battalion. In 1818, the Pennsylvania Legislature brought into existence more permanent organized companies of the militia which consisted of volunteers who provided their own uniforms.

As the initial militia system degenerated, volunteer companies became favored. In 1849, a new organization of volunteer companies emerged fully replacing the preexisting Pennsylvania militia. Exemptions were granted to anyone who had served for five years as a volunteer or who had served in the Mexican War; all others were levied an annual fee. Exemptions for service were granted on a case-by-case basis by county commissioners. This act provided additional exemptions including those who were currently serving in the Army or Navy, those with honorable discharges in those services, ministers, teachers, judges, and those who had served in a volunteer company or in the militia as an officer for five years or as an enlisted soldier for seven years.

The new militia system was not as regimented or as well staffed as the regular army. Typically, the soldiers had little more training than what was provided in previous iterations of the militia with few required and structured service days. Despite that, "they were equipped, uniformed, and willing to serve when called." By 1870, the Pennsylvania militia was known as the National Guard of Pennsylvania which continues to function to this day.

The following guide is intended to aid researchers in accessing the Pennsylvania State Archives' collections of records relating to the Pennsylvania militia. For convenience, the Record and Manuscript Groups are arranged chronologically by period and thereunder alphabetically by series or collection title. Manuscript Groups contain personal papers, manuscripts, and non-governmental records while Record Groups are archival records created by the General Assembly, State Judicial System, Executive Branch departments, boards and commissions, county and municipal governments, and school districts.

The guide includes a general index of records mentioned followed by a list which includes links to the series' holdings and brief descriptions of the documents within the series pertaining to the Pennsylvania militia. The periods this guide covers are: