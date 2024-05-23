Skip to agency navigation
    All public sessions will begin at 11:00 ​​am unless otherwise noted.

     If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB.

    The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110)

    Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Real Estate Commission meeting

    Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 903 359 109#

    Current Agenda(PDF)

     

    2024 Meeting Dates

    • January 17 
    • February 27 - Cancelled
    • April 9
    • May 22
    • July 10
    • August 20
    • October 1
    • October 28 (Regulatory Meeting)
    •  November 20​

    2025 Meeting Dates

    • January 8
    • February 11
    • April 2
    • May 14
    • July 9
    • August 5
    • October 1
    • ​November 12

     

    Meeting Minutes

    For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board. 