Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.

That includes:

Appraisal Management Company Registration Application

Appraisal Management Company Application for Additional Key Person

Appraisal Management Company Application for Additional Owner

Appraisal Management Company Application for Additional Compliance Person

Appraisal Management Company National Registry Fee Application

Appraisal Management Company Change of Compliance Application

Appraisal Management Company Change of Key Person Application

Initial Application for Certified Real Estate Appraiser

Certified Pennsylvania Evaluator Application

Request for Certification of Licensure for Individuals

State-Certified Real Estate Appraiser Reciprocal Application

Temporary Practice Permit Application

you may alost request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.

Questions regarding practice of this profession may be directed to the Office of the State Board:

ST-APPRAISE@pa.gov

Note: As a result of document fraud and in an effort to protect its licensees, the Board will only provide direct source verification of your license to another state licensing agency.