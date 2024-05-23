Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.
That includes:
- Appraisal Management Company Registration Application
- Appraisal Management Company Application for Additional Key Person
- Appraisal Management Company Application for Additional Owner
- Appraisal Management Company Application for Additional Compliance Person
- Appraisal Management Company National Registry Fee Application
- Appraisal Management Company Change of Compliance Application
- Appraisal Management Company Change of Key Person Application
- Initial Application for Certified Real Estate Appraiser
- Certified Pennsylvania Evaluator Application
- Request for Certification of Licensure for Individuals
- State-Certified Real Estate Appraiser Reciprocal Application
- Temporary Practice Permit Application
you may alost request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.
Course List
- Approved Education Provider Course List December 2024 (PDF)
- Approved PA Law Act Course Provider List December 2024 (PDF)
- Approved USPAP 7-Hr Course Provider List December 2024 (PDF)
Application Forms and Documents
- Listing of State Contact for Criminal Background Check
- Listing of Appraisal Management Companies (PDF)
- Appraisal Management Company - Change of Information Application (PDF)
- Appraisal Management Company Change of Name and/or Address Application (PDF)
- Appraisal Management Company - Notice of Early Termination Application (PDF)
- Education Provider Approval Application (PDF)
- Experience Logs for Licensed Appraiser Trainees (PDF)
- Experience Log for Upgrade to General Appraiser (PDF)
- Request for Certification of Licensure - Appraisal Management Company (PDF)
- Education Worksheet (PDF)
- Supervisors Affidavit (PDF)
- Consent to Service Form (PDF)
- Initial Certification Fee Schedule for Residential andGeneral Appraisers (PDF)
- Initial Certification Fee Schedule - Certified PennsylvaniaEvaluator (PDF)
- Request for Certification - Appraisal Management Company (PDF)
- Required Checklist for Licensed Appraiser Trainee (PDF)
- Licensed Appraiser Trainee Application (PDF)
- Licensed Appraiser Trainee Reciprocal Application (if licensed as an LAT in another state) (PDF)
- Certified Pennsylvania Evaluator Course Form (PDF)
- Registry for Supervisor of Licensed Appraiser Trainee (PDF)
- Request for Bond Form (PDF)
Questions regarding practice of this profession may be directed to the Office of the State Board:
Note: As a result of document fraud and in an effort to protect its licensees, the Board will only provide direct source verification of your license to another state licensing agency.