    State Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers

    The State Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers regulates the certification of real estate appraisers and assessors in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

    The State Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers regulates the certification of real estate appraisers and assessors in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Upon application, the Board examines for, denies, approves, issues, revokes, suspends and renews certificates of appraisers and assessors. In addition to passing upon the qualifications and fitness of applicants for certification, the Board's functions include establishing standards of professional appraisal practice and conducting hearings upon complaint.

    1-833-DOS-BPOA - Available Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

    St-APPRAISE@pa.gov

    State Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers P.O. Box 2649, Harrisburg, PA 17105-2649

    2525 N 7th Street Harrisburg, PA 17110

    Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario.  You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.