An individual who has completed a minimum of 90 hours of basic courses of study covering the appraisal assessing profession and has successfully completed a comprehensive examination covering all phases of the appraisal process and the assessment function established by the assessment statutes of the Commonwealth.

Degree Requirement:

High School Diploma or Its Equivalent - To be considered for certification as a Pennsylvania Evaluator, an assessor shall have a high school diploma or its equivalent, or 2 years of assessing experience.

Examination Requirement:

1 Examination - An applicant for certification as a certified Pennsylvania Evaluator must pass a comprehensive examination covering all phases of the appraisal process and the assessment function

Experience:

90 Classroom Hours - The applicant for certification as a Pennsylvania Evaluator shall submit evidence to the Board of having completed 90 classroom hours of courses in subjects covering the appraisal assessing profession.

Continuing Education (when renewing license):

28 hours - A certified Pennsylvania Evaluator shall complete 28 continuing education hours every 24 months including the National USPAP Update Course, or equivalent (7 hours) and 2 hours focusing on Real Estate Appraisers Certification Act and the Board's regulations and policies.

Initial Licensing Fee:

Initial Fee: Application Fee – One-time fee = $55

- Certified between 7/1 of even-numbered years and 6/30 of odd-numbered years = $45

- Certified on or after 7/1 of odd-numbered years or on or before 6/30 of even-numbered years = $90

Total Cost – based on certification date:

- Between 7/1 (even years) and 6/30 (odd years) = $100

- On/after 7/1 (odd years) or on/before 6/30 (even years) = $145

Licensure Renewal Fee:

$225.00 Biennial renewal of license.

Licensure by Act 41:

Act 41 allows for portability of out-of-state professional licensees coming to work in Pennsylvania. Act 41 does this by granting all boards and commissions within the Commonwealth the authority to endorse licensees from other states, territories or jurisdictions (with substantially equivalent licensing requirements) who are active, in good standing and without discipline against their license or criminal conviction.