Certified Residential Real Estate Appraiser Licensure Requirements Snapshot

A person who holds a certificate issued under authority of the Real Estate Appraisers Certification Act and is authorized to perform appraisals of residential properties of one-to-four dwelling units in all transactions, whether Federally-related or non-Federally-related.

Degree Requirement:

Under the Real Property Appraisers Qualification Criteria (also known as the AQB Qualification Criteria) there are different educational requirements for Certified Residential Real Estate Appraisers vs. Certified General Real Estate Appraisers.

Certified Residential Real Estate Appraisers:

All Certified Residential Real Estate appraiser candidates must complete 200 class hours in appraisal curriculum as prescribed by the AQB. Effective May 1, 2018, the AQB Qualifications Criteria changed the post-secondary requirements for Certified Residential Real Estate Appraiser applicants. The changes required Certified Residential Real Estate Appraiser applicants to satisfy one of the following post-secondary options:

Possession of a bachelor's degree in any field



Possession of an associate's degree in business administration, accounting, finance, economic, or real estate.



Successful completion of 30 semester hours of college level courses that cover each of the following specific topic areas and hours: English Composition (3 semester hours); Microeconomics (3 semester hours); Macroeconomics (3 semester hours); Finance (3 semester hours); Algebra, Geometry, or higher mathematics (3 semester hours); Statistics (3 semester hours); Computer Science (3 semester hours); Business or Real Estate Law (3 semester hours); and Two elective courses in any of the topics listed above or in accounting, geography, agricultural economics, business management, or real estate (3 semester hours each).



Successful completion of 30 semester hours of College Level Examination Program (CLEP) exams in each of the following subject areas: College Algebra (3 semester hours); College Composition (6 semester hours); College Composition Modular (3 semester hours); College Mathematics (6 semester hours); Principles of Macroeconomics (3 semester hours); Principles of Microeconomics (3 semester hours); Introductory Business Law (3 semester hours); and Information Systems (3 semester hours)



A combination of options number 3 and 4 that ensures coverage of all topics and hours identified in option number 3.



A 'Licensed' Real Estate Appraiser for at least five (5) years in another state.

Examination Requirement:

1 Examination - The examination required for certification as a residential real estate appraiser is the Appraisers Qualifications Board endorsed Uniform State Certified Residential Real Property Appraiser Examination or its equivalent.

Experience:

1,500 Hours - Experience must be acquired after 1/30/89, and must comply with USPAP experience acquired after 8/2/93, will not be accepted unless the applicant has first completed 75 classroom hours of appraisal education that included the 15 hours on USPAP. In addition, you must complete the 4-hour Supervisor/Trainee course. Residential real estate appraiser applicants must be able to demonstrate 1,500 hours of acceptable appraisal experience within not less than 12 months (§ 36.11).

Continuing Education (when renewing license):

28 Hours - A Certified Real Estate Appraiser shall complete 28 continuing education hours every 24 months including the National USPAP Update Course, or equivalent (7 hours) and 2 hours focusing on Real Estate Appraisers Certification Act and the Board's regulations and policies.

Initial Licensing Fee:

Application Fee - $235

PLUS, Initial Certification Fee (Amount varies depending on certification date:

- Certified between 7/1 of even-numbered years and 6/30 of odd-numbered years = $45

- Certified on or after 7/1 of odd-numbered years or on or before 6/30 of even-numbered years = $90

PLUS, National Registry Fee Paid annually to the Appraisal Subcommittee = $40

Total Cost - Based on certification date:

- Between 7/1 (even years) and 6/30 (odd years) $320

- On/after 7/1 (odd years) or on/before 6/30 (even years) $365

Licensure Renewal Fee:

$225.00 Biennial renewal of license.

Licensure by Reciprocity & Licensure by Act 41:

The board shall have the power to grant a reciprocal certification to an applicant who is certified as an appraiser or licensed as an appraiser trainee in another state and has demonstrated qualifications which equal or exceed those required pursuant to this act in the determination of the board.

Act 41 allows for portability of out-of-state professional licensees coming to work in Pennsylvania. Act 41 does this by granting all boards and commissions within the Commonwealth the authority to endorse licensees from other states, territories or jurisdictions (with substantially equivalent licensing requirements) who are active, in good standing and without discipline against their license or criminal conviction.