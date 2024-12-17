Professional Members:
Ausherman, John
6/29/23-6/29/27 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Professional
Mast, Chandra (Secretary)
2/15/24 - 3/20/28 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Professional
McFarlane, Michael G.
4/20/21 - 4/21/25 USQ for Six Months
1st Term (Evaluator Seat)
Schuck, Jonathan
2/15/24 - 3/20/28 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Professional
Smeltzer Sr., Mark V. (Chairperson)
2/15/24 - 3/20/28 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Professional
Stoerrle., William T. (Vice Chair)
11/16/20 - 11/16/24 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Professional
Vacant (Evaluator Seat)
Vacant (Appraiser Seat)
Public Members:
Vacant, Position Open
Vacant, Position Open
Designees:
Brown, Martha H.
(Secretary of the Commonwealth's Designee)
Office of Chief Counsel
Pittini, Laura
Office of Attorney General
Wentzel, Paul
(Secretary of Banking and Securities Designee)
Department of Banking and Securities
USQ=Until Successor Qualifies
QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Majority of members
6 Certified Real Estate Appraisers
2 Evaluators
2 Public Members
1 Secretary of the Commonwealth or Designee
1 Secretary of Banking or Designee
1 Consumer Protection Representative