    Professional Members:

    Ausherman, John 
    6/29/23-6/29/27 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term
    Professional

    Mast, Chandra (Secretary)
    2/15/24 - 3/20/28 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term
    Professional 

    McFarlane, Michael G.
    4/20/21 - 4/21/25 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term (Evaluator Seat)

    Schuck, Jonathan
    2/15/24 - 3/20/28 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term 
    Professional 

    Smeltzer Sr., Mark V. (Chairperson)
    2/15/24 - 3/20/28 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term
    Professional

    Stoerrle., William T. (Vice Chair)
    11/16/20 - 11/16/24 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term
    Professional​

     Vacant (Evaluator Seat)​​

     Vacant (Appraiser Seat)

     

    Public Members:

    Vacant, Position Open

    Vacant, Position Open

     

    Designees:

    Brown, Martha H.
    (Secretary of the Commonwealth's Designee)  
    Office of Chief Counsel

    Pittini, Laura
    Office of Attorney General  

    Wentzel, Paul
    (Secretary of Banking and Securities Designee)
    Department of Banking and Securities


     
    USQ=Until Successor Qualifies 

    QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Majority of members 

    6 Certified Real Estate Appraisers 

    2 Evaluators
    2 Public Members 
    1 Secretary of the Commonwealth or Designee
    1 Secretary of Banking or Designee
    1 Consumer Protection Representative