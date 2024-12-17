Civil War Records

The Pennsylvania State Archives holds many records relating to the American Civil War, 1861-1865. These materials document the commonwealth's activities during the war.

Resources with Detailed Information about Civil War Records

Guides

Teachers should refer to A Guide for Classroom Teachers Researching the Civil War at the Pennsylvania State Archives (PDF).

Guide to Civil War Records (PDF) by Douglas L. Royer. This guide presents its information according to topic - regiments, pensions, border damage claims, hospitals, maps, photographs, prisons, monuments, etc.

Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission Guide to Civil War Holdings (PDF) by Dr. James P. Weekes and Linda A. Ries. This guide presents its information collection by collection rather than by topic. It covers a wider variety of collections, though, including those of the State Museum of Pennsylvania, the Bureau for Historic Preservation and various historic sites in addition to the State Archives holdings.



Books

History of the Pennsylvania Volunteers, 1861-1865 is a five-volume series by Samuel P. Bates. These books contain a wealth of information about Pennsylvania Civil War soldiers and units, including short regimental histories and lists of soldiers' names. The volumes are arranged by military unit.

Register of Civil War Volunteers, 1861-1865 is another index of basic information about each soldier, arranged by regiment and company.

Please note: the information in the Bates series is incomplete, having been taken from our muster-out rolls but not necessarily the muster-in rolls or other related documents. If you do not find a soldier's name here, you should continue your research in other secondary sources, as well as the original records held by the State Archives.

Websites

Pennsylvania Volunteers of the Civil War: collection of helpful links for genealogical research of Civil War soldiers.

Civil War Soldiers and Sailors System: a database of information compiled by the National Park Service.

Pennsylvanians in the Civil War: search for individual soldiers serving in Pennsylvania units, by unit designation and other categories on this Penn State University sponsored site.

Veterans from Other States

Generally, only Pennsylvania veterans are referenced in the original Civil War records held by the Pennsylvania State Archives. Even though the momentous battle of Gettysburg was fought on Pennsylvania soil, the State Archives does not have the records of non-Pennsylvanians who saw action in that battle. The State Archives does not compile individual service files or unit histories.

Civil War Pension files for soldiers from all states, including Pennsylvania, are located at the National Archives.

Searching for an Individual Pennsylvania Veteran

What you should know first

Veteran's full name

Veteran's exact or approximate birthdate

Veteran's county or residence or enlistment

(Optional) Veteran's unit of service

Records to Search for Individual Veterans

Civil War Veteran's Card File, 1861-1866 (Record Group 19, digitized rolls 3176-3251) scanned images of these cards are available on Ancestry.com and Ancestry.com PA under "Pennsylvania, U. S., Veterans Card Files, 1775-1916."

Civil War Pension File, 1861-1864 (part of Civil War Service and Pension Accounts, 1861-1873. {#2.47}

Register of Pennsylvania Volunteers, 1861-1864. {#19.65}

List of Sick and Wounded Soldiers, Pennsylvania Volunteers, 1861-1864 (Record Group 19)

Civil War Muster Rolls (Record Group 19)

Military Claims File (Record Group 2, digitized rolls 63-130)

Records of the Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, 1864-1893 (Record Group 19) (digitized rolls 492, 6143-6151, 6153-6154)

Alphabetical List of Names on Pennsylvania Monuments (Record Group 19) 3870

Conscientious Objector Depositions, 1862 (see also digitized roll 4187 for 1862 Register of C.O.s at the National Archives) (Record Group 19) (digitized rolls 505-507)

Register of Aliens and Persons Having Conscientious Scruples Against Bearing Arms (National Archives) (digitized roll 4187)

Lists of Deserters and Substitutes, 1861-1866 (Record Group 19) (digitized roll 493)

List of Sick and Wounded Soldiers, Pennsylvania Volunteers, 1861-1864 (Record Group 19) (digitized rolls 493-494)

Miscellaneous Discharge Certificates, 1861-66 (Record Group 19) (digitized roll 493)

Negroes in Military Service in the United States (National Archives) (digitized roll 2040)

Record Books of Claims for Arrears of Pay and Bounty, 1864-1869 (Record Group 19) (digitized rolls 494-495)

Records of Drafted Men and Substitutes, 1862, 1864-1865 (Record Group 19) (digitized rolls 498-501)

Register of Sick and Wounded Soldiers, Pennsylvania Volunteers, 1861-65 (Record Group 19) (digitized rolls 493-494)

Registers of Pennsylvania Volunteers, 1861-1865 (Record Group 19) (digitized rolls 508-522)

Substitutes' Depositions, 1862 (Record Group 19) (digitized rolls 502-504)

Searching the Records of a Civil War Unit

The State Archives holds Civil War regimental records only for Pennsylvania units, including those regiments of U.S. Colored Troops formed in the Commonwealth. Muster rolls, descriptive rolls, deserter lists, orders and correspondence are available for most units.





Searching for Civil War Draft Records

The Pennsylvania State Archives has Civil War draft records only for 1862. Beginning in May 1863, the Provost Marshal's General Bureau administered the draft from Washington, DC, and pertinent records will be found in Record Group 110 at the National Archives. The following records are available at the State Archives:





Other Civil War Records