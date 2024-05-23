All public sessions will begin at 10:00 am unless otherwise noted.
If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB.
The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110)
Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Real Estate Commission meeting
Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 903 359 109#
2024 Meeting Dates
- January 17
- February 27 - Cancelled
- April 9
- May 22
- July 10
- August 20
- October 1
- October 28 (Regulatory Meeting)
- November 20
2025 Meeting Dates
- January 8
- February 11
- April 2
- May 14
- July 9
- August 5
- October 1
- November 12
Meeting Minutes
For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.