For most veterans, the transition from the military to civilian life is smooth and un-eventful. However, not all veterans are as fortunate, falling on hard times and find themselves looking for assistance to sustain a quality life. This assistance often comes from statewide charitable organizations and county directors of veterans affairs. That is where the Veterans' Trust Fund (VTF) comes in. The VTF, administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, provides grants to veteran advocates that ultimately assist Pennsylvania veterans and their families in need of housing, financial help, food, training, recovery and more. The VTF also funds the Veterans Temporary Assistance program which provides temporary financial assistance of up to $1,600 in a 12-month period to veterans and their beneficiaries who reside in Pennsylvania for the necessities of life (food, shelter, fuel and clothing).
Learn more about VTA here: Veterans Temporary Assistance
VTF Funding comes from a variety of sources
- Make an online donation here. (Grants, gifts, and donations from a person, business, or governmental entity).
- Proceeds from voluntary donations from people applying for or renewing their Pennsylvania driver's license or photo ID and renewing motor vehicle registrations.
- Proceeds from the sale of the "Honoring Our Veterans" standard and motorcycle license plate.
- Proceeds from the sale of the "Honoring Our Women Veterans" standard and motorcycle license plate.
The DMVA takes great pride in saying that 100 percent of each dollar donated to VTF goes directly to fund grants. There are no administrative costs, salaries, or contract costs.
Donating to the VTF is an ideal way to support veterans
- Generous Pennsylvanians make tax-deductible grants, gifts or donations to the VTF. Tax-deductible donations can be made online at DMVA Online Donations or mailed to: PA Veterans' Trust Fund, Bldg. 0-47, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003.
- Proceeds for two license plates supporting veterans help to fund the VTF grants. With your purchase of one of the "Honoring Our Veterans" or the "Honoring Our Women Veterans" registration plates, $15 is donated to VTF. You don't need to be a veteran to show your support of veterans by purchasing one of these plates.
- The next time you apply for or renew your Pennsylvania driver's license or photo ID or renew your motor vehicle registration, you will have an opportunity to make a $5 tax-deductible contribution to the VTF if you renew for a year, and an option to donate $10 if you renew for two years. Since this additional $5 or $10 is not part of the renewal fee printed on your renewal application, you will need to add the donated amount to your payment. The same process would be followed if you renew online via PennDOT's website.
The DMVA, on behalf of the VTF, strives to build partnerships with charitable organizations, veterans service organizations and county directors of veterans affairs to fund improved assistance and support for Pennsylvania veterans and their families. Grants from the VTF may assist veterans in obtaining federal veterans benefits and pensions earned by virtue of their service and sacrifice.
Veterans Designation on PA Driver's Licenses and Identification Cards
VTF funds have also been used to implement the Veterans Designation on Pennsylvania driver's licenses and ID cards that clearly indicates that the bearer is a veteran of the United States Armed Forces. Initial issuance, renewal or duplicate driver's license or identification card fees apply. For details about the qualifications to receive the Veterans Designation, view the Driver's License Designation Information flyer (PDF).
Apply for the Veterans Designation (Via the PennDOT website)
The VTF is a special, non-lapsing fund of the Pennsylvania State Treasury. The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is authorized to solicit and accept donations to the VTF on behalf of the Commonwealth. For tax purposes, donations to the Veterans' Trust Fund are considered "charitable contributions." The definition of "charitable contributions" in the Internal Revenue Code (26 USC §170(c)(1)) includes contributions to state governments that are used for public purposes. A gift or donation to the VTF is tax deductible just like, and to the same extent as, any charitable contribution. See IRS Publication 526 (Charitable Contributions).
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's employer or tax identification number is 23-6002830.
Please print or save documentation when making a donation to the VTF, as the department does not provide an end-of-year statement or receipt for tax purposes.
Veterans' Trust Fund Grant Program
Grant Opportunities
The 2027-28 Veterans' Trust Fund (VTF) grant cycle is open from November 2, 2026, until December 18, 2026
Funding
DMVA is announcing the Request for Applications for the competitive grant funding from the Veterans' Trust Fund (VTF). Grants will be considered in the following areas:
Grants to Veterans' service organizations (VSOs) with 501(c)(19) status under the Internal Revenue Code and non-profit organizations with 501(c)(3) status under the Internal Revenue Code that have a mission of serving Pennsylvania veterans. Funding priorities for the 2027-28 grant year are projects addressing: Expanded Programming & Direct Services; Mental Health & Behavioral Health; Transportation; and Employment. The maximum grant request for VSOs and non-profit organizations is $40,000.
Grants to Pennsylvania Association of County Directors of Veterans Affairs or grants to counties, either individually or jointly for multiple counties working together, for programs operated by their County Directors of Veterans Affairs. The priorities for the 2027-28 fiscal year are programs in support of veterans' outreach. The maximum grant request for County applicants is $15,000 per county.
Application
Applications will only be accepted via eGrants. No paper applications will be considered. Click here to view application instructions: VTF FY27 Applicant Instructions.pdf.
To apply for this grant opportunity, please login to the eGrants site with a Keystone login.
To view the Request for Application and grant guidelines, please click here: VTF FY27 RFA.pdf
Timeline
Organizations will be required to sign a grant agreement. The grant agreement process takes approximately two months. Funds will be released to the grantees upon full execution of the grant agreement.
Contact Information
Questions should be emailed to the Office of Veterans Affairs at RA-MVVetTrustFund@pa.gov.
Please address letters of support to: To Whom It May Concern