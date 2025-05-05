VTF funds have also been used to implement the Veterans Designation on Pennsylvania driver's licenses and ID cards that clearly indicates that the bearer is a veteran of the United States Armed Forces. Initial issuance, renewal or duplicate driver's license or identification card fees apply. For details about the qualifications to receive the Veterans Designation, view the Driver's License Designation Information flyer (PDF).

Apply for the Veterans Designation (Via the PennDOT website)

The VTF is a special, non-lapsing fund of the Pennsylvania State Treasury. The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is authorized to solicit and accept donations to the VTF on behalf of the Commonwealth. For tax purposes, donations to the Veterans' Trust Fund are considered "charitable contributions." The definition of "charitable contributions" in the Internal Revenue Code (26 USC §170(c)(1)) includes contributions to state governments that are used for public purposes. A gift or donation to the VTF is tax deductible just like, and to the same extent as, any charitable contribution. See IRS Publication 526 (Charitable Contributions).

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's employer or tax identification number is 23-6002830.

Please print or save documentation when making a donation to the VTF, as the department does not provide an end-of-year statement or receipt for tax purposes.