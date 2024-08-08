More than 300 Vehicles to be Available at August Commonwealth Auction

​Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Department of General Services' Bureau of Vehicle Management (BVM) announced that more than 300 used vehicles, including 30 motorcycles, will be up for public purchase at the August Commonwealth Vehicle Auction. The auction is open to the public and will take place on August 13th at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road in Grantville. An in-person preview of vehicles begins on Thursday, August 8th, and will run through Sunday, August 11th.

Vehicle offerings will include a variety of 4-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles and pickup trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, Nissan, Toyota, GMC, and Jeep as well as motorcycles, front and all-wheel drive sedans and minivans from the previously mentioned manufacturers, and more. This auction will also feature numerous vehicles seized by state law enforcement agencies.

Pre-registration and in-person previewing of the vehicles begins on Thursday, August 8th. Previews will take place each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Aug. 11th at the Grantville auction site. Pre-registration is mandatory for the auction and must be completed on or before Monday, August 12th at 4 p.m.

There is no registration on the day of the auction.

The auction will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13th. Buyers must make purchases with certified funds in the forms of money order, cashier's check, or certified check, made payable to “Manheim Keystone PA." No cash will be accepted.

The August auction is the fourth of six tentatively scheduled to be held throughout 2024. More information on this auction, registration information, payment conditions, and a complete listing of vehicles is available on the DGS Auto Auction Information page.