How to Submit a Right-to-Know Request
To obtain access to PA Creative Industries' (Council on the Arts) records under the Pennsylvania Right-to-Know Law (RTKL), complete the standard Right-to-Know form (PDF) and submit the completed form, via email, to the PCA Open Records Officer.
To submit a RTKL reqeust via U.S. Mail, complete the standard Right-to-Know form (PDF) and address it to:
Attn: PA Council on the Arts Open Records Officer
PA Council on the Arts
216 Finance Building
Harrisburg, PA 17120
Note: All RTKL requests must be addressed to PA Creative Industries' Open Records Officer.
For general information about Pennsylvania's Right-to-Know Law on the PA Open Records website.
PA Creative Industries' Procedure for Right-to-Know Requests
- PA Creative Industries' regular business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., EST, Monday through Friday.
- Any RTKL request received by the Agency Open Records Officer after hours will be recorded as received on the next business day.
- PA Creative Industries may fulfill verbal requests, but, the requestor cannot pursue relief under the RTKL unless the request is in writing.
- RTKL requests are for public records, unless subject to an exemption from disclosure under the RTKL.
- If there is an appeal to the Office of Open Records (OOR), it may consider the request, the appeal, and any other records to be public.
- PA Creative Industries abides by and complies with the policies set forth in Management Directive Right-To-Know Law (PDF).