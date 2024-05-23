Professional Members:

Bulger, D.O., MBA, John (Chairman)

11/16/20 - 11/16/24 USQ for Six Months

2nd Term

Osteopath Seat

Dardarian, D.O., Thomas S.

11/16/20 - 11/16/2​4 USQ for Six Months

1st Term

Osteopath Seat

Kersey-McMullen, D.O., MSPH, Ayanna

02/15/24 - 11/16/24 USQ for Six Months

1st Term

Osteopathic Seat

Latronica, D.O., James

02/15/24 - 10/26/26 USQ for Six Months

1st Term

Osteopathic Seat

Litman, Randy

11/23/23 - 11/13/27 USQ for Six Months​

1st Term

Osteopathic Seat

Oline, D.O., Jonathan P

6/29/23-6/29/27 USQ for Six Months

1st Term

Osteopath Seat

Snyder, MSPAS, PA-C, Hillary (Vice Chairman)

02/09/2022 - 02/09/2026 USQ for Six Months

1st Term

Physician Assistant Seat





Zawisza, D.O., Joseph

06/07/2022 - 06/07/2026 USQ for Six Months

1st Term

Osteopath Seat

Curtis, EdD, LAT, ATC Neil

10/9/24 - 10/9/28 USQ for Six Months

1st Term

Rotating Seat, Athletic Trainer

Public Members:

Vacant, Position Open

Vacant, Position Open





Designees:



Johnson, M.D., FACOG, FACHE, Denise (Secretary of Health Representative)

Department of Health

Claggett, Arion R.

Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs

USQ=Until Successor Qualifies

QUORUM REQUIREMENTS

Majority of members.

7 Osteopaths

2 Public Members

1 Physician Assistant

1 Respiratory Care Practitioner, Certified Athletic Trainer, or Perfusionist

1 Secretary of Health Representative

1 Commissioner