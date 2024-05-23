Professional Members:
Bulger, D.O., MBA, John (Chairman)
11/16/20 - 11/16/24 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Osteopath Seat
Dardarian, D.O., Thomas S.
11/16/20 - 11/16/24 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Osteopath Seat
Kersey-McMullen, D.O., MSPH, Ayanna
02/15/24 - 11/16/24 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Osteopathic Seat
Latronica, D.O., James
02/15/24 - 10/26/26 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Osteopathic Seat
Litman, Randy
11/23/23 - 11/13/27 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Osteopathic Seat
Oline, D.O., Jonathan P
6/29/23-6/29/27 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Osteopath Seat
Snyder, MSPAS, PA-C, Hillary (Vice Chairman)
02/09/2022 - 02/09/2026 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Physician Assistant Seat
Zawisza, D.O., Joseph
06/07/2022 - 06/07/2026 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Osteopath Seat
Curtis, EdD, LAT, ATC Neil
10/9/24 - 10/9/28 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Rotating Seat, Athletic Trainer
Public Members:
Vacant, Position Open
Vacant, Position Open
Designees:
Johnson, M.D., FACOG, FACHE, Denise (Secretary of Health Representative)
Department of Health
Claggett, Arion R.
Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs
USQ=Until Successor Qualifies
QUORUM REQUIREMENTS
Majority of members.
7 Osteopaths
2 Public Members
1 Physician Assistant
1 Respiratory Care Practitioner, Certified Athletic Trainer, or Perfusionist
1 Secretary of Health Representative
1 Commissioner