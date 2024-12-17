Skip to agency navigation
    Latest Notices

    January 11, 2024 - NO​TICE regarding examination requirements and graduate training programs​

    The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) published a final rule, amending the regulations regarding DEA Form 106. Learn more.

    Information

    Opioid Education for Optometrists Certified to Prescribe and Administer Pharmaceutical Agents And Renewals Submitted After July 1, 2017 (PDF)

    Clarification of Opioid Continuing Education Requirement Under ABC-map (PDF)

    PA Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Transition Announcement (PDF)

    50 State Comparison Report: A Comparison of State Occupational Licensure Requirement and Processes

    Act 6 of 2018 Notice to All Licensees, Registrants, Certificate Holders & Permit Holders (PDF)

    Notice - Act 65 Of 2023 Expungement Provisions (PDF)​

    Act 31 of 2014 Mandated Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting

    Fentanyl Safety Recommendations (PDF)

    Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Renewal Change

    Pennsylvania's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program

    Naloxone Frequently Asked Questions

    Naloxone Prescription for Overdose Prevention (PDF)

    Naloxone for Opioid Safety - A Provider's Guide to Prescribing to Patients Who Use Opioids (PDF)

    Veteran's Administration Hospitals-License Verification (PDF) 

    PENNDOT Physician Reporting Requirements

    X-Ray Equipment Operator Refresher Training Requirement (PDF)

    Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner - Death Certificates

    Number of Physician Assistants Supervised by Physician (PDF)

    Supervising Physician and Written Agreement Change Form updates (PDF)

    Written Agreement Insurance Requirement (PDF)

    National Transportation Safety Board - Safety Recommendations I-41-1 and -2 (PDF)

    PA Guidelines

    Guidelines for Safe Administration of Low-Dose Ketamine (PDF)

    Treating Pain in Patients with OUD (PDF)

    Treatment of Acute and Chronic Pain in Patients With Sickle Cell Disease (PDF)

    The Safe Prescribing of Opioids in Orthopedics and Sports Medicine (PDF)

    Emergency Department Pain Treatment (PDF)

    Opioids to Treat Chronic Non-cancer Pain (PDF)

    Geriatric Pain Treatment (PDF)

    Obstetrics & Gynecology Pain Treatment (PDF)

    Use of Addiction Treatment Medications in the Treatment of Pregnant Patients with Opioid Use Disorder (PDF)

    Safe Prescribing for Workers' Compensation (PDF)

    Pediatric and Adolescent Populations (PDF)

    Elder Abuse Prevention Guides

    Elder Financial Abuse (PDF)