Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.

That includes:

Osteopathic Physician and Surgeon

Physician Assistant

Respiratory Therapist

Temporary Respiratory Therapist

Osteopathic Acupuncturist

Osteopathic Physician Acupuncturist



Athletic Trainer

Temporary Athletic Trainer

Osteopathic Genetic Counselor

Osteopathic Provisional Genetic Counselor



You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.

PA Guidelines

Guidelines for Safe Administration of Low-Dose Ketamine (PDF)



Treating Pain in Patients with OUD (PDF)



Treatment of Acute and Chronic Pain in Patients With Sickle Cell Disease (PDF)



The Safe Prescribing of Opioids in Orthopedics and Sports Medicine (PDF)

Emergency Department Pain Treatment (PDF)



Opioids to Treat Chronic Non-cancer Pain (PDF)



Geriatric Pain Treatment (PDF)



Obstetrics & Gynecology Pain Treatment (PDF)



Use of Addiction Treatment Medications in the Treatment of Pregnant Patients with Opioid Use Disorder (PDF)

Safe Prescribing for Workers' Compensation (PDF)



Pediatric and Adolescent Populations (PDF)

Common Application Discrepancies

Physician and Surgeon (PDF)

Application Guides

Physician Assistant (PAC) Supervising Physician Applications & Guides

Law Act 112 of 1985, Section 13(e.6) indicates all written agreements are considered effective upon submission to the Board.

Proof of submission comes in the form of a payment receipt for the application filing fee, along with a copy of the application itself, which can be downloaded by the licensee upon submission to the Board.

Guides for Submitting Supervising Physician Applications Online

Application Overview to Get Started (PDF)

Online Written Agreement User Guide - Initiated by Physician Assistant (PDF)

Online Written Agreement User Guide - Initiated by Physician and Surgeon (PDF)



Delegate Written Agreement Submission Access (PDF)



Online Written Agreement Change User Guide (PDF)



Downloading a Filed Written Agreement (PDF)



Terminating a Written Agreement Online (PDF)

Physician Assistant Written Agreement Review Process (PDF)

Additional Resources & Documents

Volunteer License Application (PDF)

Verification of Opioid Education Form (PDF)

Auxiliary Personnel (PDF)

Changing Dates and/or Specialty Video



Changing PGY Level Video

Reports

2024 Osteophathic Medicine Annual Report (PDF)

2021 MCare Act (Osteopathic) (PDF)



2021 Osteopathic Medicine Annual Report (PDF)



2020 MCare Act (Osteopathic) (PDF)



2020 Osteopathic Medicine Annual Report (PDF)