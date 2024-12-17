The board mails renewal notices 2 to 3 months prior to the license expiration date. Notices are mailed to the most recent address the licensee has reported to the Board. The Postal Service does NOT forward licenses.

2024 Osteopathic Medicine Renewal Guide(PDF)

October 31st Even-Numbered Years

Osteopathic Physician - $450.00

Osteopathic Physician Assistant - $80.00

Acupuncturist - $80.00

Physician Acupuncturist - $80.00

December 31st - Even-Numbered Years

Perfusionist - $85.00

Respiratory Therapist - $60.00

Athletic Trainer - $75.00

Genetic Counselor - $160.00

Instructional Videos for Renewals

How to login and locate your renewal (mp4)

How to complete your renewal application (mp4)

Continuing Medical Education Requirements

Proof of completing continuing medical education in the preceding two (2) year period, which runs from November 1 of the even year through October 31 of the next even year, is required for the renewal of the following licenses:

Verification of Opioid Education Form (PDF)

CME Category 2 Reporting Form - For Use by Physicians Only (PDF)

Osteopathic Physician and Surgeon - Unrestricted License (PDF)

Volunteer Physician (PDF)

Osteopathic Physician Assistant (PDF)

Osteopathic Acupuncturist (PDF)



Proof of completing continuing education in the preceding two (2) year period, which runs from January 1 of the odd year through December 31 of the next even year, is required for the renewal of the following certificates:



CME Category 2 Reporting Form - For Use by Perfusionists Only (PDF)

Athletic Trainer (PDF)

Respiratory Therapist (PDF)

Perfusionist (PDF)

Genetic Counselor (PDF)

Continuing Education Course Offered

Continuing Education Course: Extended-Release and Long-Acting (ER/LA) Opioid Analgesics Risk (PDF)