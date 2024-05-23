All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.
Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes. Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.
If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA Hub Building.
The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N. 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110
Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine meeting
Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 967 068 479#
Agenda for Current Meeting (PDF)
2024 Schedule
- February 14
- April 10
- June 5
- August 15
- October 9
- December 4
2025 Schedule
- February 12
- April 9
- June 11
- August 13
- October 8
- December 10
Meeting Minutes
For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.