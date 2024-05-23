Professional Members:
Bates, William J. (Secretary)
6/9/20 - 6/9/24 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Roller, Jerry K. (Board President)
5/12/21 - 5/12/25 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
McClenaghan, Mary E. AIA, NCARB (Vice President)
02/09/2022-02/09/2026 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Johns, Michael
02/09/2022-02/09/2026 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Public Members:
Vacant, Position Open
Vacant, Position Open
Designees:
Miller, Seth. (Consumer Protection)
Office of Attorney General
Bureau of Consumer Protection
Claggett, Arion R.
Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs
USQ=Until Successor Qualifies
QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Five members.
5 Architects
2 Public
1 Consumer Protection
1 Commissioner