All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.

If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB​.

The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110​

Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Architect Licensure Board Meeting

Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 794 936 035#

Additional board meetings may be scheduled as needed.

​2024 ​



January 11



March 20



May 14



July 11



September 11



October 10

November 12

​2025

January 9

March 19

May 16

July 10

September 11

November 7​​

Meeting Minutes

For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.