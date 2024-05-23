All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.
If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB.
The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110
Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Architect Licensure Board Meeting
Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 794 936 035#
Additional board meetings may be scheduled as needed.
Agenda for Upcoming Meeting (PDF)
2024
- January 11
- March 20
- May 14
- July 11
- September 11
- October 10
- November 12
2025
- January 9
- March 19
- May 16
- July 10
- September 11
- November 7
Meeting Minutes
For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.